I'm Baffled And Frustrated The Emmys Failed To Nominate The Righteous Gemstones For A Major Category Its Entire Run

The 2025 Emmy nominations are out, and as exciting as it is to see which shows have a chance at award show glory, the real story for me is often the snubs. I want to see which celebrated actors and shows didn't make the cut, and unfortunately, a pretty big one was left off the list this year. The Righteous Gemstones doesn't have a major Emmy category nomination this year, and I just can't wrap my head around that.

Danny McBride's latest HBO series was by far one of my favorites of his, and it ended on a high note that included everything from a fantastic guest role from Michael Rooker to a trained service monkey. Despite that, it's only gathered a few Emmy nominations for costumes and other behind-the-scenes Emmys, and that's just baffling.

Throughout The Entirety Of Its Run, The Righteous Gemstones Has Never Been Nominated For A Major Emmy Category

For all the complaints I could make about the Emmys snubbing The Righteous Gemstones, I will say, if nothing else, it's been consistent. While the series has received a share of nominations over the years for costume design, stunts, and other production-related categories, it hasn't gotten a nod in a major comedy category for the entirety of its run. With the final season being snubbed, it never will, and considering how celebrated this series was from start to finish, I simply don't understand how that's possible.

The Snub This Year Is Especially Egregious Given One Of The 2025 Nominees For Best Comedy Series

I can understand the comedy being overlooked if the nominations list was packed with laugh-out-loud shows all deserving of their slot for Best Comedy Series, and for the most part, it is. There is one series in the lineup that I'd dispute is more drama than comedy, and it'll stick out like a sore thumb even for those only vaguely familiar with the premise. Take a look:

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Hacks

Nobody Wants This

Only Murders in the Building

Shrinking

The Studio

What We Do in the Shadows

There are a lot of deserving winners on this list, to be sure. That said, when The Bear ends up inevitably winning a chunk of comedy Emmys, I can't help but wonder what the voters are doing here. Do they not have a Max subscription to watch the Gemstones get up to their shenanigans, or have "Misbehavin'" on a Spotify playlist?

I feel some sadness for the cast, who won't have their tremendous work remembered in the Emmy records, but The Righteous Gemstones won't be the only popular, acclaimed series that achieved this unfortunate feat, as shows like The Wire, Better Call Saul, every Star Trek series, Parks and Recreation, The Good Place and many others did as well.

The important thing is that I don't think anyone is going to forget this show anytime soon. That's especially true if McBride's idea for continuing the series with a reunion live-action tent revival show comes through, which I would 100% spend the money to attend. It's still frustrating and baffling that this series won't get its flowers from the Emmys after four great seasons, but maybe awards aren't the ultimate measure of success when it comes to television.

The Righteous Gemstones is available to stream on HBO Max, and it's totally worth watching even if it's not award-winning. Take a look as we wait for more shows to hit the 2025 TV schedule, as each day brings us one step closer to the beginning of the fall television season.