Channing Tatum Finally Addressed 23 Jump Street And Men In Black Crossover Rumors, And It Still Sounds Like A Great Idea

When it comes to Hollywood rumors and crossover speculation, few have garnered as much excitement, at least in my own home, as the potential 23 Jump Street and Men in Black crossover . This tantalizing prospect has been the subject of much fan discussion and anticipation. Recently, Channing, one of the stars who would be central to such a crossover, addressed these rumors, leaving fans both hopeful and curious about the future of this potential project.

Speaking to ComicBook at the Fly Me to the Moon press junket, Tatum gave some insight into the status of the long-rumored project–which even had rumors of a director being hired for the job. He was candid about his enthusiasm for the crossover and the hurdles that have prevented it from moving forward. However, his words also carry a sense of hope, as he expressed:

There is a project that was written and it's still the best script that I've ever read for a third movie.

Phil Lord and Chris Miller, the directors of the first two films, eventually revealed the 21 Jump Street/Men In Black crossover failed because the worlds were deemed too different to make sense together in a movie. However, Tatum’s statement alone could reignite interest in the crossover, as fans can be very vocal, and sometimes, production companies listen. Just imagine the comedic and action-packed potential that the best script Tatum has ever read for a third movie would hold. It's fascinating to think about, isn't it?

During the interview, Tatum was joined by his Fly Me to the Moon co-star Scarlett Johansson, who couldn't help but interject with a question many fans have been asking: "What happened?" The Magic Mike franchise veteran continued:

It's just a lot of bureaucracy, kind of above-the-line stuff. It's really hard to get it made and we've been trying to get it done.

Channing’s comments reflect the perspective of directors Lord and Miller regarding the challenges with the potential crossover. Unfortunately, the studio missed an opportunity to revitalize both film series with this mashup. Even if the crossover had failed, neither franchise has flourished in recent years. This is disappointing because both Jump Street films were unexpectedly hilarious and high-quality. In contrast, the MIB series has struggled to maintain its former greatness for some time.

Sony gave it a shot, revitalizing the series, with Men In Black: International, but let’s face it, it just didn’t hit the mark with fans . On the flip side, the Jump Street series has been radio silent for years now, and the much-talked-about female-led spin-off seems to be stuck in development limbo. The last real progress on MIB 23 happened eight years ago. In 2016, James Bobin (known for The Muppets) was brought on to direct the third installment, with production rumored to begin that June. However, filming never commenced.

Still, never say never because, according to the Step Up actor, he still hopes the movie will happen. He continued:

You know what, I'm going to put some good juju out there and I'm going to say I would love to see 23 Jump Street. I would love to do it with Jonah, and Jonah I know wants to do it. We would love to just get to go play again.