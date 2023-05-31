Channing Tatum Shares A Ghost Remake Update, Then Gets Honest About The Future Of Streaming

After a brief hiatus away from live-action work between 2017 and 2021, Channing Tatum is back on the big screen and as busy as ever. In the last year, he's had success with films including Dog, The Lost City, and Magic Mike's Last Dance (not to mention his excellent cameo in Bullet Train), and his future is bright with a good number of projects in the works. One of his most high-profile movies in development is a remake of Ghost, which he first publicly discussed back in January, and he seems to be tremendously excited about how things are going with it.

Tatum provided an update about the project while recently speaking with Forbes about the films he currently working on. The actor/producer hasn't said much more about Ghost beyond the fact that it will be "something different," and he is mostly keeping his lips sealed about it, but he clearly has a passion for the project and is working hard to get it into production:

We’re getting somewhere with Ghost, the remake of [the 1990 film] Ghost. I won’t tell you any more about that but Ghost is really getting somewhere we can really be proud of and really want to go make.

Directed by Jerry Zucker, Ghost is remembered as a box office smash hit and one of the most beloved movies of Patrick Swayze's career. The film, based on an original screenplay by Bruce Joel Rubin (Jacob's Ladder, Deep Impact), tells the story of a man who is murdered and uses the help of a psychic (Whoopi Goldberg) to get a warning to the woman he loves (Demi Moore). Channing Tatum is developing the remake through his production company, Free Association.

It's clear that Tatum wants to get the Ghost remake made, and he is making progress with it, but it also sounds like nothing is set in stone just yet, and in the same interview with Forbes, he discusses the challenges of developing projects in today's movie industry. He's now been producing films for over a decade, and he has concerns about how things are being produced – specifically by the wide variety of different streaming services. Asked for his perspective on the evolution of the business, Tatum said,

The movie industry is just changing so much. It’s a different era now and it’s just getting crazier with the streamers. I do fear a little for the storytelling of it all. I think there will be less good storytelling and a lot more product out there.

While we wait for more updates about Ghost, Channing Tatum has completed work on two upcoming films – though neither one presently has a release date. One is Zoë Kravitz's Pussy Island (her directorial debut), and the other is Greg Berlanti's mysterious comedy Project Artemis co-starring Scarlett Johansson and Woody Harrelson. Stay tuned for more updates about both projects here on CinemaBlend.