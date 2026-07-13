A Fan Pointed Out One ‘Funny Outcome’ About Chris Evans In The New Doomsday Poster, And Now I Can’t Unsee It

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is known for constantly expanding with new projects in theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. Without a doubt the most highly anticipated upcoming Marvel movie is Avengers: Doomsday, which will arrive this December. The Doomsday cast was recently shown in an official poster, although a fan pointed out a "funny outcome" related to Chris Evans' return as Steve Rogers.

What we know about Avengers: Doomsday has been limited, but fans are hyped to see entire teams united against Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom. Former Marvel Studios Director of Visual Development Andy Park recently took to Instagram to show off an epic post for the forthcoming blockbuster. Check it out:

A post shared by Andy Park (@andyparkart) A photo posted by on

I mean how awesome is that? This image is the first real glimpse at what costumes various heroes will be wearing in Doomsday. This includes the new looks for the OG stars of the X-Men movies, although one character is especially turning heads. Namely Chris Evan's Steve Rogers, who is shown wearing a casual pants and t-shirt rather than his signature Captain America suit.

This poster quickly went viral online, and fans started sounding off on social media. One tweet that's gotten at on of attention poked fun at Steve's casual outfit for Doomsday, claiming:

The Russos not trusting Sam’s Captain America enough to carry the movie but also not having the balls to say fuck it and fully bring back Steve as Captain America has lead to the very funny outcome of him being some guy in a black shirt

The lack of a costume for Chris Evans' hero is definitely turning heads, although it's unclear if the above claim is accurate. Although Captain America: Brave New World bombed at the box office, so perhaps that's what this user is referencing about The Russos "not trusting" Sam Wilson's version of Cap to lead the upcoming Avengers movie.

There were plenty of response to the above Tweet, many of which were fans who have spent years watching the Marvel movies in order and aren't pleased about Steve's casual outfit. Check it out below:

Chris Evans is playing the hero Shirtpants. You can tell it's him because he is wearing a shirt and pants.

Secret Wars is not a captain america movie at all, its more Doom/Fantastic Four story (with other marvel heroes invovled)

I don't mind Steve not having the mantle BUT AT LEAST GIVE HIM SOME DAMN BATTLE SUIT HOW WILL HE FIGHT USING A PLAIN BLACK SHIRT COME ON

Watch it become a twist where this is not our Steve rogers but Captain Hydra hence no actual suit

The latter post is particularly intriguing, as there were rumors we'd see a villainous variant of Captain America in the blockbuster. But Marvel's tight security has been keeping the movie's contents under wraps, so there's no telling what's actually coming.