Robert Downey Jr.’s Take On Filming Tom Holland’s Infinity War Death Scene Has Me In My Feels

There's been a lot of emotional Marvel scenes over the years, like when MJ doesn’t remember Peter Parker at all in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, or Steve Rogers' last appearance as an old man in Avengers: Endgame . However, to me, nothing signified a shift in Marvel's tone more blatantly than Tom Holland’s death scene in Avengers: Infinity War . While it was only a temporary departure of that character, it was still extremely emotional, and truly one of the most memorable scenes in the MCU. Now, Robert Downey Jr. is opening up about filming the scene in 2017, and the acting chops Holland had that blew everyone away.

Downey and directors Joe and Anthony Russo opened up about filming Infinity War with CBR . At the time, it was a truly uncertain point for multiple MCU characters, as half of them disintegrated at the end of the film, with the future of their characters in question. Chris Pratt nobly volunteered to go first, infusing some humor into his death scene, but they also wanted to have a more gut-wrenching death as well. Thankfully, Holland was up for the task. Downey explained:

I just wanted to have this look of shock and desperation, and I knew that Holland at this point is a veteran of now, I think it's his third Marvel film… So he's three in and he already really gets it and he's like, 'Oh, I'm sorry. Is this about ‘Can you bring it or not?’' And he just breaks our hearts.

Not only did Holland’s performance break the hearts of the audience members who saw Infinity War in theaters, but it also broke the hearts of the Russo Brothers. They admitted to crying at the monitor during this scene because Holland’s boyish innocence made them think about their own kids. Downey also noted that this kind of emotional performance was a key for him to take a step back with his own, and let Holland command the scene. He said:

And I was like, ‘So, he just fixed this moment. Now I just need to not move, ‘cause Holland is on Fuego.’ And let's see what we got.

Joe Russo explained that while Holland had words like “I’m sorry” and “I don’t feel so good” in the script, direction really helped him get all the way there. He told Holland that his character, Peter Parker, was only 16 years old and wasn’t ready to go. The actor may now be playing Peter in his 30s , but Holland was only 21 when they were filming Infinity War. He took the note and delivered a gut-wrenching, childlike performance as he held Tony Stark, played by Downey. The Oscar winner was beyond impressed by the performance from such a young actor, saying:

I mean, the fact that he was able to command that moment, he really lands the whole emotional impact of the film in 8 seconds.

It truly is a masterclass in acting. In that moment, the tone shifts completely, and the audience understands the true gravity of the situation. The heroes lost, and now they are dying. It also totally sets the tone for the dark place Avengers: Endgame stars in, raising the stakes for everything to come, including real character deaths that are even more permanent, like the passing of Black Widow and Tony Stark himself. It is a scene that rarely gets its flowers, and I’m glad this trio took the time to give Holland the praise he deserves for this performance.

You can revisit Tom Holland’s gut-wrenching performance in Avengers: Infinity War with a Disney+ subscription . Fans can also look forward to Robert Downey Jr. returning to the MCU for Avengers: Doomsday, which hits theaters on December 18, 2026.