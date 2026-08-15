Chris Evans Gets Real About How Fatherhood Is Impacting His Career

Chris Evans has been a movie star for almost two decades. He first gained prominence in Fantastic Four, but became better known for gracing our screens as Captain America. As the actor gears up to return to the character that made him a household name for Avengers: Doomsday, he is also getting candid about his acting career and how his priorities have changed since starting a family.

For years, Evans felt like a bachelor, with his single status being the talk of the rumor mill. However, this changed when he met Portuguese actress Alba Baptista. After a romantic proposal where Evans asked Baptista to marry him in Portuguese, the two tied the knot in a private ceremony in Boston in 2023. They also welcomed their first child together last October, which the Captain America: The First Avenger star says shifted his outlook on taking projects. He explained at Fan Expo Boston (via Instagram ):

I have a daughter now, and you need a really good reason to want to go to work now. So, you know, priorities have shifted a bit.

Having a new baby is difficult for any couple, but it makes things even more difficult if one parent is constantly traveling. Evans' career has taken him all over the world, from Prague for Snowpiercer to Greece, Bulgaria, and Iceland for Sacrifice just last year. However, it seems like the actor is taking a significant step back from projects like this in the wake of having his daughter.

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Even if Evans is stepping back slightly to focus on his family, this doesn’t mean he is giving up acting altogether. There are many “really good reasons” for him to return to the silver screen. For example, he is set to appear in Avengers: Doomsday , which is one of the most anticipated projects on the 2026 movie calendar .

He has also expressed an interest in working with Baptista sometime in the future, which would be a great way to keep this family together, and fans would also get to see this real-life chemistry on-screen. Evans already supports her with her auditions , so this opportunity could be right around the corner.

The Materialists star had been practically working non-stop since 2011, putting out multiple films a year that were often physically demanding as well. After making a name for himself, it makes sense that he would want to focus on his personal life. Having a new baby is a big responsibility, and I think he has done enough in his movie star career to allow for a little bit of a break.

After Doomsday, I’m looking forward to seeing him in other projects when he is ready. His commitment to his family is endearing, and seeing him in his true dad era is also a treat for fans.

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