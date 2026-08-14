See Chris Evans Almost Give Away Avengers Spoilers When Asked About Sebastian Stan

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has been around for nearly two decades and has become a well-oiled machine of new releases in theaters (and streaming with a Disney+ subscription). Fans who have spent watching the Marvel movies in order know that the OGs have been with us for a long time, including Chris Evans and Sebastian Stan. And while discussing their working relationship, Evans nearly blurted out a spoiler for the next Avengers movie. Let's break it all down.

Evans and Stan both made their MCU debuts in Captain America: The First Avenger, and went on to appear together in The Winter Soldier, Civil War, Infinity War and Endgame. While appearing at Fan Expo (via Twitter), the Materialists actor gushed about his co-star by saying:

Every scene. That’s another thing when you don’t realize how good you had it until you don’t really have it anymore. I have such a love for Winter Soldier, that film, Seb and I had so much to do there, even until Civil War. We really love working together so much… I guess I can’t give it too much away; I was about to start really talking. I very much enjoy working with Sebastian; he’s a lovely, lovely man. He’s the best. I don’t think either of us really knew what we signed up for. I think we were both in similar parts of our career.

Marvel is known for its tight security, and while Tom Holland is known for accidentally revealing spoilers, the same can't be said for Evans. And while he almost started talking about what he and Stan are up to as part of the Doomsday cast list, he managed to stop himself. Lucky for fans, we're just a few months away from seeing what The Russo Brothers have up their sleeves for the next Avengers flick. You can see Evans struggle not to spill the beans below:

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Chris Evans recently spoke about Sebastian Stan and answered his favorite scene with him in the Marvel movies:“Every scene. That’s another thing when you don’t realize how good you had it until you don’t really have it anymore. I have such a love for Winter Soldier, that film,…August 10, 2026

What we know about Avengers: Doomsday is limited, and there are countless rumors and theories about what might be coming down the line. So far, the cast has been good about not accidentally spoiling anything, but sometimes that's easier said than done. Luckily, Evans didn't reveal too much during this recent convention appearance. After all, he doesn't want Mark Ruffalo's reputation for spoilers.

(Image credit: Marvel)

While Steve Rogers got his happy ending during Endgame, the Captain America Doomsday teaser confirmed that Chris Evans would be reprising his role after all. This also opened the door for him to work with Sebastian Stan again, as Bucky is a member of the New Avengers. Of course, it's unclear how the heroes of the shared universe will react when they come face to face with Steve all these years after he hung up his shield for good.

All will be revealed when Avengers: Doomsday hits theaters on December 18th as part of the 2026 movie release list. Hopefully Steve and Bucky have plenty to do throughout its mysterious runtime.