See Chris Evans Almost Give Away Avengers Spoilers When Asked About Sebastian Stan
Avengers: Doomsday is almost here, and so is The Winter Soldier.
The Marvel Cinematic Universe has been around for nearly two decades and has become a well-oiled machine of new releases in theaters (and streaming with a Disney+ subscription). Fans who have spent watching the Marvel movies in order know that the OGs have been with us for a long time, including Chris Evans and Sebastian Stan. And while discussing their working relationship, Evans nearly blurted out a spoiler for the next Avengers movie. Let's break it all down.
Evans and Stan both made their MCU debuts in Captain America: The First Avenger, and went on to appear together in The Winter Soldier, Civil War, Infinity War and Endgame. While appearing at Fan Expo (via Twitter), the Materialists actor gushed about his co-star by saying:
Marvel is known for its tight security, and while Tom Holland is known for accidentally revealing spoilers, the same can't be said for Evans. And while he almost started talking about what he and Stan are up to as part of the Doomsday cast list, he managed to stop himself. Lucky for fans, we're just a few months away from seeing what The Russo Brothers have up their sleeves for the next Avengers flick. You can see Evans struggle not to spill the beans below:
What we know about Avengers: Doomsday is limited, and there are countless rumors and theories about what might be coming down the line. So far, the cast has been good about not accidentally spoiling anything, but sometimes that's easier said than done. Luckily, Evans didn't reveal too much during this recent convention appearance. After all, he doesn't want Mark Ruffalo's reputation for spoilers.
While Steve Rogers got his happy ending during Endgame, the Captain America Doomsday teaser confirmed that Chris Evans would be reprising his role after all. This also opened the door for him to work with Sebastian Stan again, as Bucky is a member of the New Avengers. Of course, it's unclear how the heroes of the shared universe will react when they come face to face with Steve all these years after he hung up his shield for good.
All will be revealed when Avengers: Doomsday hits theaters on December 18th as part of the 2026 movie release list. Hopefully Steve and Bucky have plenty to do throughout its mysterious runtime.
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Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Graduated with degrees theater and literature from Ramapo College of New Jersey. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid. He's particularly proud of covering horror franchises like Scream and Halloween, as well as movie musicals like West Side Story. Favorite interviews include Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more.
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