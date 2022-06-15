Chris Evans Has A Thoughtful Response When Asked About The Same-Sex Kiss In Pixar’s Lightyear

Slowly but surely, Disney has begun to introduce LGBTQIA+ representation in its live action and animated films . This has largely been done in small ways, with background characters or with off-hand remarks, but each new movie has been a step forward. We already know that Lightyear , a film with a new take on a classic Toy Story character , will take another step forward in the march of progress. And Chris Evans says he’s proud to be part of that.

Pixar has been one of the studios that has included LGBTQIA+ characters in small roles, but we know that a character voiced by Uzo Aduba will be part of the first same-sex kiss in an animated Disney movie when Lightyear debuts later this week . When asked about the moment by Variety , Chris Evans said it made him happy that the moment was in the film but clearly wishes such a moment was so commonplace that it wouldn’t be a topic of conversation, saying…

I mean, it’s great. As great as it is — and you know, I’ve been asked the question a few times — it’s nice, and it’s wonderful, it makes me happy. It’s tough to not be a little frustrated that it even has to be a topic of discussion.

It was previously reported that the same-sex kis was initially cut out of Lightyear, but following some public comments from many Pixar Animation Studios employees regarding Disney’s, at the time, lack of public statement regarding Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill, which called out the studio for allegedly removing multiple moments of LGBTQIA+ representation over the years, the scene was put back in the film.

While there have been complaints from the expected places regarding even the most basic moment of representation, and some Disney movies have been banned in some nations for including them, those within the community have also called Disney out to a degree on these moments. Many of them feel that Disney has moved too slowly and not gone far enough and that representation in films should be commonplace already. Chris Evans agrees with this sentiment, saying he hopes that eventually we’re not talking about single scenes like this, because they’ll just be considered normal. Evans continues…

The goal is that we can get to a point where it is the norm, and that this doesn’t have to be some uncharted waters, that eventually this is just the way it is. That representation across the board is how we make films. Look, it’s an honor to be a part of something that is taking those steps, but the goal is to look back on this time and just be shocked that it took us this long to get there.

It seems likely people will be taking about this same-sex kiss after it debuts this weekend. The fact that it will be there has already upset some, and more will likely be said after the film debuts.