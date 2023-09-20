Chris Hemsworth Is Thor Fit, But He Actually Credits His Uncle (And Some Arnold Schwarzenegger Posters) For Why He’s In Shape Today

It takes a lot of work to look like a superhero in the movies. And when your superhero is also supposed to be a god, it means a lot more work. Chris Hemsworth certainly puts in all that work. We’ve seen the Thor actor share some of the workouts he does to keep in shape. But it’s not his career in action movies that is the driving force behind his staying fit. It sounds like Hemsworth would still look like an adonis, even if he never became Thor.

In a profile for The Entrepreneur, Hemsworth revealed that his passion for staying in shape came from a combination of his uncle, his father, and some Arnold Schwarzenegger posters. Hemsworth’s uncle dabbled in weightlifting and as a teenager Chris would join him, working out in the garage with posters of Arnold surrounding them. Hemsworth reportedly found it all quite cool.

Chris Hemsworth played Australian Rules Football as a teen, and his father played as well. Both his parents were apparently health-conscious people. The young Hemsworth would drink protein shakes with his uncle while his father would make sure Chris had the right carbohydrates before games. He saw the results as Hemsworth says he played better after eating clean than his teammates who did not.

One has to believe that right now there are people working out who have Chris Hemsworth posters on their wall. Hemsworth has since met Arnold and the two have even been at the gym together, which had to have been something a dream come true considering what an inspiration Schwarzenegger was to the young actor. The duo have yet to make a movie together, something that would probably be a lot of fun, but they have appeared in Netflix ads together, which is almost as good.

One certainly has to wonder how much Hemsworth’s dedication to fitness helped his acting endeavors. Certainly, most roles require a certain look, and so being in great shape already almost certainly helped. We know that Hemsworth almost wasn’t cast as Thor, and maybe the fact that he already looked like a Norse God helped put him over the top.

Fitness hasn’t just become part of Chris Hemsworth’s daily routine, it’s now part of his brand. He developed an app that helps people realize fitness, and broader wellness, goals. Through that, he’s passing on what his family taught him to others who may be able to use it. Hemsworth has been offering some assistance to fans looking for ways to follow his workouts. During the pandemic, Hemsworth posted videos showing ways people could add to their workouts at home since they couldn’t make it to the gym.

Arnold Schwarzenegger has continued to keep himself in shape over the years. It seems all but certain Chris Hemsworth will do the same. Fat Thor may have been an entertaining part of the MCU, but don't expect Chris Hemsworth to actually let himself go like that, even if he could.