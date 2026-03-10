Looks Like Chris Hemsworth’s Extraction 3 Just Took An Exciting Step Forward

Even though the past several years have certainly had lots of new movies for action fans to enjoy, many people are still waiting for positive updates on the Chris Hemsworth franchise that last released a sequel three years ago: Extraction. Those with a Netflix subscription have been promised Extraction 3 since shortly after the release of the second film in 2023, but now the movie has taken an exciting step forward.

Movie lovers know that it can sometimes take quite a while for a film to go from greenlight to premiere, but even with that, many fans probably thought that we would at least be able to watch Extraction 3 sometime during the 2026 movie release schedule. Unfortunately, that’s unlikely to happen, but it’s looking a lot more likely that it will become one of our highly anticipated upcoming action movies before too much longer, now that we’ve gotten an exciting update about filming.

A recent report from What’s On Netflix says that the latest sequel finally has a set production start for sometime in June 2026, with filming being planned to run through early October. On top of that, the proceedings are based in Sydney, Australia, which will keep Hemsworth close to family and “Fortress Hemsworth” for much of the shoot, while there will be some filming in Europe over the summer.

As you can probably imagine, one thing that has, inadvertently, held up production is the Tyler Rake star, whose work as a cinematic charmer (though he feels like “a fraud” sometimes doing it) in other films, including his continuing commitment to the MCU have kept him a very busy man. In fact, the December update from director Sam Hargrave noted that the actor’s Thor schedule at the time put filming dates for Extraction 3 up in the air a bit, though he was hoping to start sometime this year.

Hemsworth, like many of his MCU cohorts, have been very busy working on the upcoming Marvel movie known as Avengers: Doomsday, which is due out by the end of this year. It’s also been intimated that he’ll probably reprise Thor for Avengers: Secret Wars, which is due out in December 2027 and needs to start filming this year to hit that target.

We don’t know for sure how much of the actor we’ll see in either superhero team-up movie, but with a super secretive production process that sometimes involves the actors not fully knowing who they’re working with beforehand or when they’re even completely done with filming, you can bet that it’s a relatively complicated undertaking that can be very time consuming.

However, as long as the Extraction threequel begins when expected, we could see Hemsworth in both movies next year, which would be great news for fans.