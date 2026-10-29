Chris Hemsworth Doesn’t Need To Be Thor Fit Yet, But These Swole Pics Feel Like A Secret Wars Hint

It's a very exciting time to be a Marvel fan. Because in addition to the weekly episodes of VisionQuest that are dropping with a Disney+ subscription, we're also looking forward to upcoming Marvel movies. Namely Avengers: Doomsday and its developing sequel Secret Wars. Chris Hemsworth recently posted a bunch of photos looking swole AF, and I think that might be a hint about his role in the latter movie.

What we know about Avengers: Doomsday is limited, but even less is confirmed about what The Russo Brothers have up their sleeves for Secret Wars. Fans have been worried Thor might die in the movie that's hitting theaters this December, but if the 43-year-old actor's physique is any indication, he's staying superhero fit. Hemsworth posted a bunch of images of his Instagram stories, and he's looking absolutely huge. Check out one of them below:

(Image credit: Instagram)

Holy biceps. While Hemsworth has been playing Thor since back in 2011, he's stayed ripped in the decade and change that has passed. This is probably a smart idea considering he's portrayed the God of Thunder in nine movies so far (as well as a few cameos). Clearly he knows how to maintain his superhero physique, which I'm hoping is a hint that he'll survive the upcoming battle against Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom.

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Hemsworth was confirmed with Doomsday's cast announcement, and he's seemingly going to have a big role in that blockbuster. The Russo Brothers hinted that the character will go back to his fallen warrior status from Infinity War, but the big concern was about if we'll see him in Secret Wars. If the actor's body is any indication, he's keeping in Thor shape. Check it out:

(Image credit: Instagram)

The stakes are always high for the Avengers movies, especially considering how many major character deaths we've gotten throughout the crossover-heavy franchise. The original killed off Coulson, Pietro died in Age of Ultron... and then Infinity War happened. That title saw the death of Gamora, Vision, Loki, Heimdall, and eventually half of all life. Those who got dusted returned in Endgame, but we lost both Black Widow and Iron Man. As such, fans are expecting character deaths in Doomsday.

Avengers: Doomsday's trailer showed Thor facing off against the titular villain alone, so the stakes feel high. Luckily, Hemsworth treated us to yet another shirtless photo, showing that he's not slowing down at the gym anytime soon.

(Image credit: Instagram)

Obviously this isn't any real confirmation about his role in Secret Wars, but I'm taking it as a hopeful update. There are only a few OG Avengers still showing up in the movies, and I think we need to keep the God of Thunder around for at least the next two titles. Fingers crossed.

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All will be revealed when Avengers: Doomsday hits theaters on December 18th as part of the 2026 movie release list. Secret Wars is currently expected to release one year later on December 17th, 2027.