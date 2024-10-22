Chris Hemsworth’s Extraction 3 Got An Exciting Update The Russo Brothers, But The News Has Me Worried About Another Netflix Property

I know a lot of people are looking forward to the upcoming 2025 movies that will thrill fan of every genre, as well as aficionados who love the work of both Chris Hemsworth and The Russo Brothers. While Avengers: Doomsday looks to start shooting next spring, it appears the directing siblings also gave a promising update on Extraction 3’s status!

But while the sequel to one of best action movies seems to be chugging along, this news has me worried another Netflix property the Russos have on their dance card may be forgotten in the shuffle.

Extraction 3 Is Further Along Than You Thought

Collider spoke with the Avengers: Endgame directors during their time at New York Comic-Con, as they were on hand to promote their upcoming movie The Electric State. It was during this sit-down that Joe Russo started spreading the news on the follow-up to the rad action in Extraction 2, and there was quite a bit revealed for an early tease.

Going over a timetable for production, as well as teasing what may be a part of the story, Russo had this to say:

We're in the middle of working on that story right now. Hard at work. We're hoping to go into production on it next year. It's definitely filming next year. I'm just being cagey because it's more fun. … If you like that relationship between Idris [Elba] and Chris [Hemsworth], you're gonna enjoy Extraction 3. Joe Russo, Collider

Well damn, it looks like I seriously need to get a move on and watch both Extraction movies so I can prepare properly for this next chapter. Just the prospect of Idris Elba and Chris Hemsworth kicking all sorts of ass in the field has me getting a bit more hyped myself. That excitement comes at a cost though, as this Netflix project seems like yet another obstacle that comes between myself and another Russo Brothers franchise that hasn’t seen much movement as of late.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Are We Ever Going To Get That Sequel To The Gray Man?

It’s been almost two years since I wrote my The Gray Man review, hoping to see more Court Gentry action in the foreseeable future. Now here I am, bracing my heart for some sort of cancellation news, as there still seems to be zero movement on what was once a promising front. Back in 2022, mere days after the first film’s premiere on Netflix, The Gray Man’s franchise announcement pledged to keep playing in what might still be considered Netflix’s most expensive film .

This, in turn, gave way to Scott Stuber’s Gray Man update from late 2023, in which he seemed to walk things back ever so slightly. Citing the need to “slow down” and think about how to bring Ryan Gosling and other surviving cast members back in a meaningful way, I can definitely see that as a valid concern. At the same time, why should there have been any announcement behind future installments if development was in such a tenuous state?

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Netflix)

I know that potential franchises are propped up and discarded on a semi-regular basis in the current market, so The Gray Man’s potential fadeout isn’t that surprising. That being said, as The Russo Brothers are about to rejoin the MCU with the upcoming Marvel movies Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars, adding Extraction 3 to the docket only makes this prospect seem that much further away.