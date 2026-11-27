The last original Avenger standing has not shirked his god bod. In fact, Chris Hemsworth has only upped his workout regimen and continues to prove it on his social media. His dedication to staying Thor-fit has not gone unnoticed, and every new post feels like a ‘secret’ hint at what to expect from the god of thunder. This trend continues with his latest workout video, which has fans saying ‘Doom is not ready’ for Thor, and after watching it, they’re not wrong.

Hemsworth posted a promotional video on his Instagram for his fitness company, which showed him “putting in the work” to promote Centrfit’s latest discount of up to 27% off. Though, it’s not the discount that caught fans’ attention. Check out the video below:

If watching that didn’t make you feel energized, then the voiceover definitely left you feeling hyped. Hearing “You cannot reason with a tiger” almost had me rethinking my New Year’s resolution. Now, this isn’t the first time we’ve gotten a look at his infamous workout routine, specifically for Thor. Staying fit seemed to become more and more intense with each passing movie, and according to the first Thor movie's director, Kenneth Branagh, he’d eat whole chickens . That’s about 1500 calories. Additionally, he is reported to have eaten around 4,000 calories on average. Not to mention all the push-ups.

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I’m exhausted just watching his fitness videos, and the actor’s workout routine extends beyond the MCU. He has actively been training for the Extraction franchise , which is reportedly set to release the third movie next year. This has taken him into the boxing ring and throwing combinations as part of his regimen. While his latest video may be to promote Centrfit, the Crime 101 actor did succeed in getting fans pumped to see Thor take on Doctor Doom (Robert Downey Jr.). Check out the best reactions:

Doom is not ready for you god of thunder and Odin force 🙌

Thunder God is ready for war with doom 🔥

they ain’t ready for this 🔥🔥

This is how you unlock the real odin force and become a rune king thor⚡⚡

The Australian actor has actively shown off his physique with various workouts, meal plans, and by showing off his company’s fitness machines. Doctor Doom may be gathering a strong force, but Thor is bringing even stronger abs , and fans are here for it. We’ve gotten a lot of Doomsday teases with Marvel effectively hyping up fans, especially after VisionQuest, but Hemsworth is getting fans ready to see Thor back in action.

You can see teases of Thor’s upcoming face-off in the final Avengers trailer. The new trailer focuses on Chris Evans’ Steve returning with a bombshell , Thor giving a Cap-level speech, and an epic moment for Cyclops that X-Men fans have been waiting for. All in all, we’re ready to see how Hemsworth’s fitness routine pays off, and perhaps even think about taking him up on that discount.

We are inching closer and closer to Doomsday, which arrives on the 2026 movie schedule on December 18.