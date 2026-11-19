Actor Chris Hemsworth is known for his talents, as well as the hulking physicality he bring to most roles. Fans who spent years watching the Marvel movies in order have seen him kick butt as Thor in the MCU, and he'll once again reprise his role in the upcoming Marvel movie Avengers: Doomsday. Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom is going to be strong in the movie, but Hemsworth's abs are even stronger in his latest workout post.

What we know about Avengers: Doomsday is limited, but the limited footage online shows Thor going toe to toe with the villainous title character. A new photo and video dump just arrived on Hemsworth's social media, showing how insanely ripped he's looking currently. Check it out below:

Holy abs. I certainly wouldn't want to be a villain in the MCU, at least if the God of Thunder is around. Hemsworth is basically pure muscle in this post, especially those massive biceps and washboard abs. Seriously, does the 43 year-old actor even age at this point?

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Hemsworth shared this post to his whopping 58.2 million followers on Instagram. In it he's shown using cardio machines from his fitness company Centrfit. If his physique is any indication, I might need to get one one of these machines for myself. I don't care if it's no loner bathing suit season.

Chris Hemsworth has been open about how his weight fluctuates depending on whenever he needs to suit back up as Thor in the MCU. While Doomsday was shot back in April to September of 2025, he's still looking absolutely huge. Could this be a hint that his hero survives the next Avengers movie and will end up appearing in Secret Wars? Only time will tell, but I'm going to keep my fingers crossed until the crossover event hits theaters in December.

(Image credit: Marvel)

The stakes are always high for the Avengers movies, and the last two saw the death of a number of beloved characters including Iron Man, Black Widow, Gamora, Heimdell, and Loki. Doctor Doom looks like he's going to be a wildly powerful antagonist, and there have been some fan concerns about Thor surviving Doomsday. We'll have to see what happens when the movie arrives next month, but the fact that Chris Hemsworth is looking so yoked might be a source of hope for folks who aren't ready to say goodbye to the God of Thunder.

Of course, this is all just speculation at this point. Marvel's security is notoriously tight, and not much has leaked from the next Avengers flick. Thor has been prominently featured in the movie's marketing so far, so let's hope that it's not because it's his swan song. After all, we need Hemsworth's guns and abs on the big screen!

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Avengers: Doomsday will hit theaters on December 18th as part of the 2026 movie release list. He's attached to a number of other movie projects including Extraction 3, which should also require him to flex those muscles in action scenes.