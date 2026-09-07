I’m Tired Just Hearing Robert Pattinson’s Take On Having Four Movies Come Out In One Year

I think it's about time we start calling this era of Robert Pattinson’s career the “Robissance.” The actor seems to be in everything lately, and the movies he’s been in have been top tier. I mean, he's got four films on the 2026 movie schedule alone! Now, he has commented on what it’s like to be booked and busy lately, and it sounds quite exhausting.

So far this year, audiences have seen Pattinson spark conversations with his performance in The Drama and his supremely slimy role in Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey. Next up, he’s in Primetime, which is getting glowing reviews, and he's also got a role in the already star-studded Dune: Part Three. Here’s his take on being in so many movies:

Yeah, I’ve never done anything like this before. I’ve literally been going nonstop since after the actors’ and writers’ strikes. I was doing a movie with Adam McKay, which fell apart, and I ended up having a big period where I wasn’t working when I recalibrated what I wanted to do.

Mind you, the Writers and Actors Strikes ended back in November 2023. So Pattinson is saying he’s been going, going, going for almost three years straight. In that time, he’s made eight movies, including the one he’s currently filming, Batman: Part II, ahead of its 2028 release. Here's what he told GQ about his workload:

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Die My Love with [director] Lynne Ramsay, who I’ve always wanted to work with, came up. And it’s been a cascade of all these projects [since then]. I just changed my mindset, going, ‘I don’t care about doing big movies or leads. I’m just going to do stuff I find interesting.’

These recent years have been fruitful for Pattinson. Last year, he wasn’t only in Die, My Love with Jennifer Lawrence; he also got to work with Parasite filmmaker Bong Joon Ho on Mickey 17. Aside from his four 2026 movies, he also has a Netflix movie coming next year called Here Comes the Flood, and he’s a producer on the upcoming horror movie Possession. As far as his rigorous schedule goes, Pattinson sums it up like this:

And then somehow, I don’t understand how the scheduling actually even worked out, because I literally left Die My Love and flew to The Drama. I finished that and flew to Primetime basically the same day. I was kind of producing [Primetime] as well. We were prepping four films at the same time. But I think it’s worked out. At the end of this, I’m definitely taking a vacation.

As he should! The actor also has a 2-year-old daughter with his partner, Suki Waterhouse. As Pattinson explained it, three of his movies were filmed back-to-back, as he went from Die, My Love to the set of The Drama right to Primetime. It doesn’t sound like the actor regrets it, but it sounds very tiring.

His mindset shift could really pay off for his career as well because, lately, pundits have been talking about how the actor could be nominated for an Oscar this year. Between his supporting role as Antinous in The Odyssey and his portrayal of TV host Chris Hansen in Primetime, he could earn his first Academy Award nomination. That would be a huge moment for him, and perhaps correctly cap off three years of hard work.

See Robert Pattinson on the big screen again when Primetime hits theaters on September 25, and Dune: Part Three comes out on December 18.