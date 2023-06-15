Extraction 2 Reviews Are Here, And Critics Have Thoughts About Chris Hemsworth’s ‘Instantly Iconic’ 21-Minute Action Sequence

There are a lot of great options hitting the big screen at theaters this summer , including blockbusters like The Flash, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts and more. But Netflix is here to prove that you don’t actually have to leave your house to experience that over-the-top action, as Chris Hemsworth is back as Tyler Rake for Extraction 2 , the sequel to the streaming service’s 2020 hit. The reviews are in, and critics are here for the total chaos from the trailer that director Sam Hargrave has delivered — particularly with an astounding 21-minute action sequence — even if other aspects of the movie leave something to be desired.

Chris Hemsworth is no stranger to action, after portraying Thor in several Marvel Cinematic Universe offerings, but it sounds like this new Netflix movie really ramped up the fight sequences, with the actor saying he underwent “the most detailed and exhausting fight training” of his career. Let’s take a look at what the critics think, starting with CinemaBlend’s review of Extraction 2 . Our own Corey Chichizola rates the film 3.5 stars out of 5, saying there’s more character development in the sequel, and the action is “absolutely bananas.” He continues:

Obviously Extraction 2's prison escape scene is an important one, and the idea of shooting and editing it together as a one shot is an extremely immersive experience. It almost feels like we're the middle of a live-action video game. And no, that's not criticism for the movie's visual effects. While the prison escape sequence is thrilling (and yes, Chris Hemsworth fights bad guys while on fire), the rest of the action sequences are equally exciting.

In a movie full of stunts — some of which actually scared its leading actor — the prison escape scene mentioned above seems to be the talker, as the lengthy melee was made to look like one continuous shot, and Chris Hemsworth was set on fire . GamesRadar’s Emily Murray said this scene and the rest of the action will have fans cheering from their sofas, even if the film is lacking in other areas. She rates the film 3 out of 5 stars, saying:

Back at the helm, veteran stunt-coordinator-turned-director Sam Hargrave is a dab hand at pumping energy into set pieces, the highlight being the already famous, jaw-flooring 21-minute one-shot prison break. That sequence alone makes E2 worthy of any action fan’s watchlist. Shame, then, that once again both story and supporting characters are shallow and underwritten.

Matt Donato of IGN gives Extraction 2 a “Good” 7 out of 10, if action for action’s sake is what you’re looking for. The sequel is at its best when Chris Hemsworth is taking out baddies with everything from flaming fists to gym equipment, but the critic says some motion-sickness-inducing camerawork distracts from the intricate cinematography. The review continues:

The frame jostles and tumbles around as Rake rocks and socks through a Georgian prison, trying to make you feel like you’re a part of the action – or, at least that’s the intended effect. As the camera operator runs on foot behind actors – swaying around like we’re now watching a found-footage horror film – Rake’s desperate fight for survival becomes a blur of swirling bodies and frantic focal zoom-ins. What’s meant to be a perspective-based technique that amps intensity does the opposite, weakening Hargrave’s delivery of bone-crunching violence.

Kate Erbland of IndieWire grades the movie a B, saying the action scenes in Extraction 2 are some of the best that Netflix has put out, and it’s a shame these sequences won’t be able to be enjoyed on a bigger screen. The critic continues:

This is how the first act of Hargrave’s film closes, an instantly iconic sequence that sets the film a cut above both its predecessor and the rest of its Netflix actioner brethren. Mostly, it deserves — hell, it nearly demands — to be seen on the big screen, though precious few Netflix subscribers will get that chance.

Frank Scheck of THR echoes that sentiment, saying that all of the attention being given to this scene (and the action as a whole) is well-warranted, and helps to distract from the less-than-thrilling dialogue and storyline. According to the review:

Featuring dazzling stunt work, fight choreography and largely practical effects, it’s a master class in action filmmaking that would cause cheers to erupt in auditoriums if the film was being widely exposed in theaters. Everyone involved, including Hargrave, who often did the camerawork himself under dangerous conditions, deserves a bonus. Forget Extraction 3: Make the next installment a feature-length, behind-the-scenes documentary about this one.

This sounds like a must-see for action fans with a Netflix subscription when it becomes available Friday, June 16. While many of the critics find the script lacking in some way, the action seems to more than make up for that, and isn’t that why we’re throwing the popcorn in the microwave and hitting play on the Netflix app anyway?