Extraction 2 Reviews Are Here, And Critics Have Thoughts About Chris Hemsworth’s ‘Instantly Iconic’ 21-Minute Action Sequence
The sequel to Netflix's 2020 hit is finally here.
There are a lot of great options hitting the big screen at theaters this summer, including blockbusters like The Flash, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts and more. But Netflix is here to prove that you don’t actually have to leave your house to experience that over-the-top action, as Chris Hemsworth is back as Tyler Rake for Extraction 2, the sequel to the streaming service’s 2020 hit. The reviews are in, and critics are here for the total chaos from the trailer that director Sam Hargrave has delivered — particularly with an astounding 21-minute action sequence — even if other aspects of the movie leave something to be desired.
Chris Hemsworth is no stranger to action, after portraying Thor in several Marvel Cinematic Universe offerings, but it sounds like this new Netflix movie really ramped up the fight sequences, with the actor saying he underwent “the most detailed and exhausting fight training” of his career. Let’s take a look at what the critics think, starting with CinemaBlend’s review of Extraction 2. Our own Corey Chichizola rates the film 3.5 stars out of 5, saying there’s more character development in the sequel, and the action is “absolutely bananas.” He continues:
In a movie full of stunts — some of which actually scared its leading actor — the prison escape scene mentioned above seems to be the talker, as the lengthy melee was made to look like one continuous shot, and Chris Hemsworth was set on fire. GamesRadar’s Emily Murray said this scene and the rest of the action will have fans cheering from their sofas, even if the film is lacking in other areas. She rates the film 3 out of 5 stars, saying:
Matt Donato of IGN gives Extraction 2 a “Good” 7 out of 10, if action for action’s sake is what you’re looking for. The sequel is at its best when Chris Hemsworth is taking out baddies with everything from flaming fists to gym equipment, but the critic says some motion-sickness-inducing camerawork distracts from the intricate cinematography. The review continues:
Kate Erbland of IndieWire grades the movie a B, saying the action scenes in Extraction 2 are some of the best that Netflix has put out, and it’s a shame these sequences won’t be able to be enjoyed on a bigger screen. The critic continues:
Frank Scheck of THR echoes that sentiment, saying that all of the attention being given to this scene (and the action as a whole) is well-warranted, and helps to distract from the less-than-thrilling dialogue and storyline. According to the review:
This sounds like a must-see for action fans with a Netflix subscription when it becomes available Friday, June 16. While many of the critics find the script lacking in some way, the action seems to more than make up for that, and isn’t that why we’re throwing the popcorn in the microwave and hitting play on the Netflix app anyway?
Be sure to check out some of the other best movies Netflix has to offer, and start planning your next trip to the theaters with our 2023 Movie Release Calendar.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Mom of two and hard-core '90s kid. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
Most Popular
By Mick Joest
By Carly Levy
By Carly Levy
By Adam Holmes