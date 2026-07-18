Chris Hemsworth Is Training For Extraction 3, And I Can’t Get Over How Ripped He Looks

In the Extraction movies, which you can watch with a Netflix subscription, Chris Hemsworth's Tyler Rake takes on a host of missions that nearly kill him. And, given those wild assignments, Hemsworth himself has to be in shape to perform a number of those feats on set. Well, with Extraction 3 on the way, the leading man is training for his reprisal. It's true that Hemsworth has put on muscle before but, after seeing the training video he recently shared, I'm amazed by how ripped he appears to be.

Chris Hemsworth is letting his nearly 60 million Instagram followers know that he’s ready to do what it takes to surpass the bar that he and director Sam Hargrave have previously set for the Extraction franchise. To pull it off believably, the Thor actor is sweating it out in a training session in Costa Rica, a couple weeks prior to the start of production on the threequel, and it hurts my body just to watch. You can check it out in the clip below:

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It goes without saying that you shouldn’t just jump in and try out his regimen, as the Transformers One actor is no stranger to extreme physical training. Anyone who's a fan of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, you likely know about the amount of work Hemsworth put into training for Avengers: Doomsday, in which he’s reprising his role as the God of Thunder for the first time since 2022. Or you may have also seen Hemsworth do crazy stunts like jumping off of cliffs in Mallorca while there to shoot Season 2 of his Nat Geo series, Limitless.

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Back to Hemsworth's Extraction 3 prep, though, what he calls a “minimal equipment program” is not minimal in effort or expectation. I can appreciate that he’s able to do two rounds of the various exercises with only a two-minute rest in between, as I would likely end up in the hospital with weeks of bed rest to recover. The Aussie actor uses resistance bands and kettlebells to complete curls, reverse fly exercises and other movements with the sole purpose of preparing him for all the action.

It certainly seems like Hemsworth's managed to figure out the most effective way to be ready to return to the role of Tyler Rake in a matter of weeks. I'm intrigued by the notion of what Hemsworth and Hargrave will bring to this latest installment.

The first Extraction film hit streaming milestones when it was released in 2020 and further expanded its franchise popularity with a sequel, leading to demand for a third installment. Considering the massive action sequences featured, fans are surely expecting a lot. (Some may still be thinking about that one-shot sequence from Extraction 2.)

Despite that, I won't doubt Hemsworth, Hargrave and their collaborators, including Idris Elba and Golshifteh Farahani, who are also set to reprise their roles in Extraction 3. A release date has yet to be confirmed for the film but, in the meantime, check out Hemsworth and his muscles in Avengers: Doomsday, which opens on December 18th as part of the 2026 movie schedule.