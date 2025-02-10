Chris Pratt Admits He's Confused For Almost All Other Hollywood Chris' All The Time, But I Bet You Can Guess The One MCU Star He's Never Mistaken For

One of the great modern conflicts of our time involves one question: who is the “best Chris?” Between Chris Pratt, Chris Pine, Chris Evans, and Chris Hemsworth there are four major actors with the same first name. Not only that, but they all look vaguely similar. So it’s little surprise that Pratt repeatedly gets called by the wrong name.

Two of the four famous Chrises, Pratt and Hemsworth, appeared alongside Kris Jenner in a Super Bowl commercial for Ray-Ban Meta sunglasses over the weekend. The fact that the ad brought in two of the famous Hollywood Chrises was clearly part of the joke. Pratt told THR that he doesn’t even bother correcting people who think he’s a different Chris, since it happens so often. Funny enough, though, there's one Chris he's not mistaken for. Pratt said…

People call me Chris Pine or Chris Evans all the time. It happens enough that I’ve stopped correcting them. I’ve never been mistaken for Hemsworth I don’t think. Which is weird because we both have the exact same sized biceps.

It honestly isn’t even that shocking that Pratt gets mistaken for some of the other famous Chrises. They’re all good-looking, white dudes who usually have short hair and show up in superhero movies, not infrequently, the same superhero movies. Honestly, Pratt and Pine also have last names that are nearly as similar as their first names.

Of course, Pratt’s joke about biceps probably reveals exactly why he doesn’t get mistaken for Chris Hemsworth. If there’s one Chris who probably doesn’t get confused for any other, it’s Hemsworth, who physically more closely resembles Thor more than any of the rest of them.

The jury is out on whether Pratt and Hemsworth being in a Super Bowl ad together will make it all more or less confusing for the general public. The ad does specify which one of them is Chris Pratt, so maybe it will help his general name recognition. Of course, the fact that they’re all wearing glasses, and neither actor usually does, probably won’t help. Check it out below.

BIG Game Spot Ft. Chris Hemsworth, Chris Pratt + Kris Jenner | Extended Version | Ray-Ban Meta - YouTube Watch On

Maybe the fact that three out of four famous Chrises aren’t expected to be showing up in the same movies will help clear the air. While we’ve been told that Star-Lord will return to the MCU, Chris Evans has seemingly denied rumors he will be returning to the franchise, and Thor's future in the superhero franchise is very much an open question. Of course, if the MCU decides to cast Chris Pine, all bets could be off. All of that aside, though, I just appreciate Pratt's self-deprecating take on how he's recognized.