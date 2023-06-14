Chris Hemsworth Brought Back The ‘Best Chris’ Argument Just In Time For Chris Evans’ Birthday

There are certain questions that humanity has pondered for years. What is the meaning of life? Are we alone in the universe? Who is the best Hollywood Chris? Ok, that last one obviously isn’t on the same level as the others, but anyone who remotely follows Hollywood has, at one point or another, surely given their opinion on whether Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Chris Pratt or Chris Pine reigns supreme above the others. Now Hemsworth has brought back this argument, and just in time for Evans’ birthday.

The Caption America actor recently turned 42 years old, so naturally a lot of people wished him a happy birthday, given his popularity. The soon-to-be-40 Hemsworth, who brings Thor to life in the Marvel movies, was among those people, which is hardly surprising given how long they’ve worked together. That said, Hemsworth used this opportunity to also make a big declaration, as you’ll see below from the picture he shared on his Instagram Stories:

(Image credit: Instagram)

Because Chris Hemsworth has more time under his belt with Chris Evans in the MCU compared to Chris Pratt, and, as of yet, he and Chris Pine haven’t shared any screen time together (though they did both appear in Star Trek, and there were once plans for them to come face to face in Star Trek 4), I’m not surprised by his choice of best Chris. Of course, Hemsworth could have bequeathed that honor to himself, but that would have been egotistical. Regardless, Hemsworth certainly finds himself in good company for picking Evans to be at the top of the list.

As of last November, Chris Evans wasn’t willing to answer the Best Chris question, as he avoided picking between Hemsworth and Pratt during an interview. But now that Hemsworth had picked his Avengers co-star, maybe Evans will return the favor when this topic is brought up to him again on camera. For now, being the polite man he is, Evans went on his own Instagram to thank those who wished him a happy birthday, and also gave a shout-out to his birthday twin, the 32-year-old Aaron Taylor-Johnson, who starred as Quicksilver in Avengers: Age of Ultron and will debut as Kraven the Hunter this year.

Evans has been absent from the MCU since the elderly Steve Rogers appeared at the end of Avengers: Endgame, so it’s doubtful we’ll ever see him back in the MCU. In Hemsworth’s case, a recent comment from him cast doubt over whether he’ll reprise Thor Odinson following Thor: Love and Thunder. As far as their non-Marvel offerings go, Netflix subscribers can see Hemsworth later this week reprising Tyler Rake in Extraction 2, and next year will see him appearing in Furiosa and lending his voice to Transformers One. The public can catch Evans towards the end of 2023 in Pain Hustlers and Red One, the latter of which stars Dwayne Johnson and will be viewable with an Amazon Prime Video subscription.

While you continue to have the best Chris argument with your family and friends, don’t forget to check out what other 2023 new movie releases are left to come out. You’re also welcome to break out the Disney+ subscription to revisit Chris Hemsworth and Chris Evans’ time together as superheroes while going through the Marvel movies in order.