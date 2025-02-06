This Cute Chris On Chris On Kris Video From Chris Pratt 100% Introduces A Whole ‘Nother Option In The ‘Best Chris’ Debate

Chris Evans, Chris Pratt, Chris Hemsworth, and Chris Pine. A long-standing debate in Hollywood that fans love to chime in is who holds the title of “Best Chris”. Some might say it’s been beaten to death, milked for every last penny. Well, there’s a new player in town. who could be here to prove that statement is wrong. And, if I can support anyone being introduced as another option the Chris v. Chris debate, it’s Kris Jenner, who recently appeared in a fun video.

In the year 2025, seeing Chris Hemsworth and Chris Pratt together is nothing new, although I will never get tired of this duo’s chemistry. The most recent Avengers movies as well as Thor: Love and Thunder proved they have elite banter and the best of the Chris friendships. However, in a Chris-centric clip posted to Instagram, seemingly ushered in the aforementioned newcomer from Calabasas, and I'm so here for it:

A post shared by Instagram (@instagram) A photo posted by on

Can I just say, the "momager" and veteran reality TV star looks fantastic at 69, and I love how genuinely happy she appears to be with the other Chris-es. Based on this video, some people might be thinking this means the Kardashians cast member is joining the MCU. That’s a fair assumption given 3 out of 4 of the famous Hollywood Chris-es have played Marvel heroes. While I wouldn’t put it past Marvel to give the famous media personality a cameo, this is sadly not the case.

The same-name celebrities were recruited for a commercial that aired during the Grammys this past Sunday. In the commercial, all three sport Ray-ban’s new Meta intelligent glasses, aiding the two Chris-es in a hilarious accidental hijinks, until they are caught red-handed by Kris Jenner. Of course, she makes the most of her screentime with a banger of a kicker line. Take a look:

Hey Meta, Who Eats Art? Ft. Chris Hemsworth, Chris Pratt and Kris Jenner | Ray-Ban Meta Glasses - YouTube Watch On

Clearly, this is a nod to the Hollywood Chris debate and, if I had a dollar for every time two Chris-es collaborated for PR, I could take a tropical vacation. However, it’s been a while since a new namesake was introduced, so I have to give props to Ray-ban for dreaming this one up. Now that the mother of five has been added to the mix, I believe she must stay for several reasons, and the other Chris-es have never dealt with a competitor quite like Kris Jenner.

As fans who watched years of KUWTK know, the Kardashian-Jenner family matriarch doesn’t mess around when it comes to her family. She’s fiercely protective, yet she also knows when to check her kid’s attitudes. Raising a family of reality stars could not have been easy, which is why fans said she could give Otto Hightower from House of The Dragon a run for his money as HBIC. This famous Kris is more than a mother, as she's also a savvy entrepreneur, who's helped her family build an empire worth nearly $3 billion.

Not to mention, she herself is an icon, appearing in multiple commercials like this one, and videos like Ariana Grande’s "Thank You, Next" and Meghan Trainor’s "Mother" music video. Needless to say, this woman has become a true pop culture staple.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Don't get me wrong, Chris Pine, Chris Evans, Chris Pratt and Chris Hemsworth all have their charms and have put in great performances. However, I'd like to think that there are plenty of people who'd agree with me when saying that Kris Jenner should be added to this never-ending discussion on the Chris-es. She's worked her ass off to get where she is. They say the devil works hard, but Kris Jenner works harder. For that reason, she’s earned herself a place on this list.

You can check out three of the Chrises by checking out the Marvel Cinematic Universe movies with a Disney+ subscription. Meanwhile, grab a Hulu subscription to check out Kris Jenner in action on The Kardashians.