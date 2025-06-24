After His Falling-Out With Kanye West, Pusha T Gets Real About Why He Doesn’t Feel Any ‘Heartbreak’

Kanye West’s controversial actions and comments have garnered him backlash, and he’s also damaged his personal relationships with collaborators in the process. Among those who’ve sought to distance themselves from the 48-year-old rapper is Pusha T, who used to work with West’s record label, GOOD Music. In the years since, Pusha has discussed where he stands with West and hasn’t minced words. He just shared even more thoughts on the matter, as he specifically explained why he doesn’t feel “heartbreak” over splitting from West.

48-year-old Pusha T, whose real name is Terrence Thornton, began working with Kanye West back in 2010 when he was signed to GOOD Music. From there, the two collaborated on music, with one of their most notable creations being West’s My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy. Thornton was eventually named president of the label in 2015 and ultimately exited his post in 2022 due to Ye’s antisemitic comments. Thornton now acknowledges that he and West have similar musical sensibilities, but that’s apparently about it:

It’s no heartbreak, because we not – he is not a person… we ain’t the same. Outside of music, we’re nothing. We can’t be anything outside of music. Music is where we click. Outside of that, his principles, his morals, his mindset – we don’t see eye to eye hardly ever, and we never have. I’ve said it a lot of times. We don’t.

Kanye West went viral for making derogatory comments about Jewish people in 2022. He also drew backlash for wearing a White Lives Matter t-shirt and for making false claims about the murder of George Floyd, which got West roped into a lawsuit. The past few months have seen West make more inflammatory comments on social media. Both Pusha T and his brother/business partner, No Malice, explained on The New York Times’ Popcast (via YouTube) that West is a lone wolf, but Pusha says a rapper needs to be careful with that:

If you ain’t a man… you can’t move like this [motions at himself], where you gotta flip flop and kiss ass and do all the back biting, begging.

As Ye keeps a relatively tight circle, there are those who’ve taken issue with him. 50 Cent has publicly criticized the “Jesus Walks” performer on multiple occasions. Additionally, Ye’s relationship with Jay-Z has apparently broken down, especially given that he insulted Jay and Beyoncé’s children on social media. Just recently, Jay seemingly shaded Ye by changing a lyric in “N—-s in Paris” while performing during his wife’s Cowboy Carter Tour.

There are still those who’ve still expressed love for Kanye West. In April, Travis Scott was asked about West, with whom he worked with early in his career and shared a link through the Kardashian-Jenner family. Scott credited his former mentor for teaching him about music during his formative years. The Donda producer is also still close with Sean “Diddy” Combs, who’s currently on trial for alleged sex trafficking. West called Diddy while he was in prison and has since shown support for him amid his legal woes.

When it comes to his relationship with Pusha T, Ye admitted months ago that he missed their “friendship.” Despite that, Pusha’s latest comments make it clear that he has no qualms about moving on from his longtime collaborator.