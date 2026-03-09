Is Five Nights At Freddy's 3 Happening? Here’s The Latest From Skeet Ulrich

The Five Nights at Freddy’s franchise has some incredibly dedicated fans that have made the near endless series of video games massive hits. Those games have been transformed into a pair of successful feature films, and while a third movie has yet to be officially confirmed, Five Nights at Freddy’s 2’s Skeet Ulrich indicated it is getting off the ground.

Ulrich joined his former Scream co-star Matthew Lillard in the second FNAF movie as Henry Emily, a man who fans of the games knows has a strong connection to Lillard’s William Afton. However, that connection was barely explored in the recent movie, leading fans to look forward to a potential Five Nights at Freddy’s 3 where we might get more. In an appearance at Monster-Mania Con (via ScreenRant) Ulrich declined to say too much about another movie, but he mentioned that new writers have begun work on a script for the movie, saying…

My understanding is that the third one is, you know, well, who can say? But, you know, supposedly there's a lot of Henry Emily and William Afton, but to be honest, they're writing it now. They've just hired the writers, so they're — it's too early for me to say.

The fact that writers are working on Five Nights at Freddy’s 3 certainly doesn't guarantee that the movie will happen. We’ve seen far too many movies fail to produce a finished script, but it at least indicates that the studio wants a movie, so that’s a good sign.

It also points to a significant change from the last movie. The Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 screenplay was written by Scott Cawthon, who created the games. However, the script was frequently cited as one of the reasons FNAF 2 was a lesser film than its predecessor, according to critics. While it seems likely Cawthon is still a writer on the film, at least for now, he’s not the writer.

As Ulrich mentions, a potential third movie would likely explore a lot more of the relationship between the characters played by himself and Lillard. While the former Scream villains were in the same movie, they never appeared on screen together. FNAF 2 included a voicemail message from Ulrich’s Henry Emily that teased some of the connection, indicating it would make a big part of movie three.

There’s also FNAF 2’s big cliffhanger ending, which saw Vanessa (Elizabeth Lail) possessed by the Miuonette villain just as the film cut to black. With so many open threads, clearly Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 was expecting to spawn a third movie.

FNAF 2 was announced a brief three months after the original film’s successful box office run. We’ve passed that point with the second film, with no official word on the third entry. While the second film did get a harsher critical response and didn’t match the original’s box office take, it still made about 80% of the first movie’s box office. It seems likely that, assuming a third movie could be made for a reasonable budget, it would still be a profitable enterprise.