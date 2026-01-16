Jake Gyllenhaal Praises 'Artistic North Star' Sis Maggie Gyllenhaal For Directing Her Bonkers New Horror Movie

Easily my most anticipated 2026 movie release whose title boasts an exclamation point, among many other metrics, Maggie Gyllenhaal’s The Bride! is closer than ever to bringing Jessie Buckley and Christian Bale’s monstrous coupling to audiences. As the upcoming horror film’s latest trailer was released, co-star Jake Gyllenhaal took to social media not only to share the bonkers preview, but also to heap a bunch of loving praise onto his filmmaking sister.

The Road House star recently filmed with two internationally beloved directors in Guy Ritchie (for the action-drama In the Grey opposite Henry Cavill) and M. Night Shyamalan (for the psychological thriller Remain), but one can assume that getting to work on his older sibling’s second movie meant just a little bit more on an emotional level. Speaking to that, Gyllenhaal hit up Instagram with only kind words, as seen below:

I‘ve looked up to my sister my whole life. I admire her more than almost anyone in the world. Not only is she an extraordinary human being, she’s also an artistic North Star. This is her next film and I am beyond honored to be a part of it. It’s gonna blow your mind. Here comes the motherf%#king BRIDE!

Well now the question has to be, "Who does Jake Gyllenhaal look up to more than Maggie?" Hopefully the answer to that isn't "Victor Frankenstein," because yikes.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

More seriously, though, that message is as sweet and supportive as could be, and he no doubt would have been just as braggy about it even if he wasn't in the movie at all. The Presumed Innocent vet does show up in the latest action-filled trailer, though it doesn't exactly bode well for his character Ronnie Reed's survival, as Buckley's Bride is holding him at gunpoint in front of a bunch of other fancily dressed people.

If his character does get killed off, I bet it's in a spectacular fashion. One cannot just simply kill a sibling off quietly with zero pizzazz.

This of course won't be the first time that the Gyllenhaal siblings have worked on the same project. They first shared the screen in 1993's A Dangerour Woman, starring Debra Winger and Barbara Hershey, as that was actually directed by their father Stephen, who also helmed 1998's Homegrown, which also featured the duo. They later played on-screen brother and sister in 2000's cult classic Donnie Darko, and Jake co-starred in Maggie Gyllenhaal's directorial debut, 2021's psychological drama The Lost Daughter (which also co-starred The Bride!'s Jessie Buckley).

Check out the latest trailer for The Bride! below.

Beyond The Bride! and the two aforementioned movies from Ritchie and Shyamalan, Jake Gyllenhaal has Road House 2 on the docket, and is reportedly in the midst of filming that currently. In the last year, he was attached to a TV adaptation of comic scribe Mark Millar’s series Nemesis (with the Russo brothers producing), as well as the quirky thriller Collision.

Before any of that, though, catch him opposite two of horror cinema’s most celebrated monsters when The Bride! finally hits theaters on March 6, 2026. Hopefully the previous premiere date delays were totally worth waiting through!