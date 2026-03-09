Apparently Survivor Has An Underwear Replacement Scheme Fans Don’t Know About
I certainly had no idea.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
There’s been a lot of talk about underwear this week in the Survivor community, thanks in part to fan favorite Christian Hubicki having an accident, which the show played up with an entire segment that included multiple confessionals. Former players have been split on whether the show should have included what happened in the edit. I can see both sides, but to be honest, I’ve been a lot more interested in a secret underwear scheme some former players revealed as part of their analysis.
Former winner and legend of the game Tyson Apostol is the co-host of a weekly podcast on the Ringer network that’s dedicated to Survivor called The Pod Has Spoken. This week, he had on 49 finalist Sophi Balerdi, who is looking very likely for a future returnee season, and the two of them had a frank conversation about the Christian mess. During it, they talked about how underwear works on Survivor. Apparently, contestants bring two pairs of the exact same underwear and partway through the season, production quietly gives them the fresh pair after making a few alterations.
Here’s a portion of the quote from Tyson…Article continues below
Tyson would definitely know. He’s played Survivor four times and is one of just a small group of players who have competed for more than one hundred days. Sophi confirmed the scheme too. She said on 49 they gave her new underwear and a new bra halfway through the game that fit a lot better. That’s apparently the process the show has quietly been using for years. Fans just haven’t been in the loop about it and haven’t been able to tell.
Tyson said for Winners At War, they actually asked him to bring a second swimsuit too. He bought two new pairs to bring to Fiji, but unfortunately, he still has hard feelings over what the producers did to his second pair.
Even though this is new information, none of it should really be surprising for Survivor fans who have watched how the game has evolved. For better or for worse, Survivor has turned into a much softer and more organized machine since it debuted twenty-five years ago. There’s less villains, less screaming matches, less nudity, less untamed adventure, less personal conflict, less hardship and in recent seasons, even less time. Host Jeff Probst is even a lot nicer and a lot less willing to call contestants out.
Fresh underwear or not, however, when Survivor is good, it’s still really good. The first two episodes of Survivor 50, which boasts the best cast in years, have been everything fans have wanted, and I can’t wait to see how the rest of the game plays out.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Mack Rawden is the Editor-In-Chief of CinemaBlend. He first started working at the publication as a writer back in 2007 and has held various jobs at the site in the time since including Managing Editor, Pop Culture Editor and Staff Writer. He now splits his time between working on CinemaBlend’s user experience, helping to plan the site’s editorial direction and writing passionate articles about niche entertainment topics he’s into. He graduated from Indiana University with a degree in English (go Hoosiers!) and has been interviewed and quoted in a variety of publications including Digiday. Enthusiastic about Clue, case-of-the-week mysteries, a great wrestling promo and cookies at Disney World. Less enthusiastic about the pricing structure of cable, loud noises and Tuesdays.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.