Apparently Survivor Has An Underwear Replacement Scheme Fans Don’t Know About

There’s been a lot of talk about underwear this week in the Survivor community, thanks in part to fan favorite Christian Hubicki having an accident, which the show played up with an entire segment that included multiple confessionals. Former players have been split on whether the show should have included what happened in the edit. I can see both sides, but to be honest, I’ve been a lot more interested in a secret underwear scheme some former players revealed as part of their analysis.

Former winner and legend of the game Tyson Apostol is the co-host of a weekly podcast on the Ringer network that’s dedicated to Survivor called The Pod Has Spoken. This week, he had on 49 finalist Sophi Balerdi, who is looking very likely for a future returnee season, and the two of them had a frank conversation about the Christian mess. During it, they talked about how underwear works on Survivor. Apparently, contestants bring two pairs of the exact same underwear and partway through the season, production quietly gives them the fresh pair after making a few alterations.

Here’s a portion of the quote from Tyson…

They have extra underwears for you in the background that are a smaller size for when you lose weight and when it gets too stretched out from not being washed or anything… They rough it up a little bit so it matches the dirtiness of your current situation.

Tyson would definitely know. He’s played Survivor four times and is one of just a small group of players who have competed for more than one hundred days. Sophi confirmed the scheme too. She said on 49 they gave her new underwear and a new bra halfway through the game that fit a lot better. That’s apparently the process the show has quietly been using for years. Fans just haven’t been in the loop about it and haven’t been able to tell.

Tyson said for Winners At War, they actually asked him to bring a second swimsuit too. He bought two new pairs to bring to Fiji, but unfortunately, he still has hard feelings over what the producers did to his second pair.

I didn’t end up using the second pair that I gave them, but they roughed it all up so I was pissed. I spent money on some cool swim shorts that are super rad and they came back all garbagy

Even though this is new information, none of it should really be surprising for Survivor fans who have watched how the game has evolved. For better or for worse, Survivor has turned into a much softer and more organized machine since it debuted twenty-five years ago. There’s less villains, less screaming matches, less nudity, less untamed adventure, less personal conflict, less hardship and in recent seasons, even less time. Host Jeff Probst is even a lot nicer and a lot less willing to call contestants out.

Fresh underwear or not, however, when Survivor is good, it’s still really good. The first two episodes of Survivor 50, which boasts the best cast in years, have been everything fans have wanted, and I can’t wait to see how the rest of the game plays out.