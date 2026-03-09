Dakota Johnson Goes Topless For Steamy Calvin Klein Commercial

Dakota Johnson remains one of Hollywood’s busiest stars and, after coming off two notable films in 2025, she has another feature lined up for the 2026 movie schedule. Of course, aside from her work, Johnson really knows how to turn heads in other ways. The Materialists star has taken part in several high-profile marketing campaigns over the years, and she’s now taking part in another. Johnson appears in a steamy, new Calvin Klein ad and, as part of that, she appears topless.

Calvin Klein recruited Johnson to help headline its spring 2026 line of underwear and denim products and released the official ad on Monday morning. The commercial begins with Johnson lounging around in her undergarments and communicating with someone (likely an agent) about a script. While the actress describes what she likes about the project, various shots of her – some in which she’s topless and some in which she’s not – play. Check out Johnson shooting pool, eating a pomegranate and more while bra-less:

Dakota Johnson in Calvin Klein | Spring 2026 Campaign - YouTube Watch On

Is it getting hot in here? Johnson really brings the heat in this ad, in which there are different points at which both her upper and lower regions are cheekily covered (by objects like the pomegranates). Over the years, the CK brand has managed to craft some truly eye-catching promotional posters and commercials, and I’d say this new TV spot adds to that illustrious marketing history. And, based on the comments section of that YouTube video, fans are taken with Johnson’s ad.

Of course, the Fifty Shades of Grey star wouldn’t be the first A-lister to have captured the internet’s attention by sporting Calvins. Back in 2024, Jeremy Allen White starred in a CK ad after starring in The Iron Claw, and he broke the internet. Fans were swooning over the pics, some of which showing the Bear star hanging out by a pool alongside a dog. All the while, White himself admitted to finding the experience somewhat “bizarre” but seemed to appreciate the love.

As of this writing, Johnson has yet to formally comment on her own Calvin Klein ad and, after some time has passed, I’d be eager to hear her thoughts on the public’s response. If anything, though, this kind of collaboration with clothing brand definitely does track for Johnson. She has, after all, proven herself to be a fashionista – and one who doesn’t mind showing some skin now and again.

Johnson has become known for sporting some sweet ensembles when gracing red carpets. In her time, the Madame Web alum has sported some truly stunning outfits, from an electric ballgown to a chain mail-centric ensemble. Johnson’s also become famous for her impeccable sheer moments, pairing that style with sequin-studded designs and gothic motifs. All in all, this is a woman who knows how to dress.

Of course, Dakota Johnson’s topless look is different from going sheer during a public event. The throughline, of course, is that Johnson isn’t afraid to push boundaries for the sake of fashion, and that’s quite admirable.

Fans can check out Johnson – presumably fully clothed – in her next movie, Verity. The psychological thriller flick is set to be released on October 2, 2026.