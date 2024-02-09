Christopher Nolan Is Apparently A Huge Fan Of The Fast And Furious Franchise, Just Call Him One Of The Family

Christopher Nolan is arguably one of our greatest filmmakers. Known for his mind-bending narratives and intricate storytelling in blockbusters, the auteur director has outdone himself with his latest masterpiece, Oppenheimer, which is dominating the Oscars nominations. Many would believe that such a cerebral director would spend his time watching complex epics like his own film, but it turns out, Nolan has a surprising comfort movie. The filmmaker recently admitted to being a big fan of the adrenaline-fueled Fast and Furious franchise, and had no problem praising the action saga.

The filmmaker recently sat down with Stephen Colbert for an in-depth interview for The Late Show. Nolan opened up about his process when making his latest movie, and what went into making such an intricate spectacle with Oppenheimer's all-star ensemble cast leading the WWII movie. The comedic talk show host also asked the Interstellar director some lighthearted questions, including one about his guilty pleasure movie. Nolan answered by expressing his love for the Fast and Furious movies, however he didn’t feel guilty about it. He said:

I have no guilt being a fan of the Fast and Furious franchise. It’s a tremendous action franchise.

Colbert responded that he personally had not seen any of the Fast and Furious movies himself, but was willing to do a marathon of the long running action films with the director, as he believed it would enhance the experience. Nolan was definitely down to watch some of the movies with the Daily Show alum, but said that they are best to be enjoyed not all at once. He also had strong feelings about how a newcomer like Colbert should introduce himself to the movies, saying:

I would start with Tokyo Drift and watch that as its own thing. It’ll warm you up.

While there are many open enjoyers of the Fast and Furious movies and the heart-pounding car chases they contain, for some reason it is surprising to learn that Christopher Nolan watches them, in his words, “all the time.” It’s probably because Nolan’s own films are so artfully complex and full of intricate storylines that demand to be viewed more than once. The Fast and Furious movies are fun, dopey action movies, with plots that are often pretty easily understood. His enjoyment for them is endearing, and I wonder if he’s learned anything from them that has influenced his own work.

Maybe his personal love for the Fast Franchise could turn into a professional one. Nolan’s knack for filming action sequences is legendary, and he has already taken on a franchise with The Dark Knight Trilogy. I think many fans would love to see what the Inception filmmaker would bring to the Fast and Furious world, and maybe he could enhance the film for the better, bringing his prowess of practical effects demonstated in Oppenheimer to the car chases. We are all still waiting with baited breath for the director to announce his next project, and maybe Fast XI could be the one. Even if he declines to take on the next installment, this acts as a reminder that inspiration can be found in unexpected places.

Fans of the Fast and Furious movies, like Christopher Nolan, can check out the latest franchise film, Fast X, now with an Amazon Prime subscription. Additionally, audiences who missed their opportunity to see the box office sensation that was Oppenheimer on the big screen, can now rent the movie on Amazon.