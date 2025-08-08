Tom Holland Says Christopher Nolan Has A 'No Phone' Policy On The Odyssey Set – Unless You Know Who To Talk To

It’s not totally unusual for directors to ban cellphones on their sets. Quentin Tarantino does not allow cellular devices on his films, and neither does Christopher Nolan, for example. However, there are ways around those rules, as Tom Holland proved that by explaining how he kind of got around the rule while filming Nolan’s adaptation of The Odyssey .

At this point, it’s a pretty well-known fact that Nolan doesn’t allow phones or smoking on his sets. In fact, he doesn’t even have a smartphone himself. However, according to Tom Holland, some folks in the crew do carry their phones on set. During an interview with GQ , he divulged that information too, while explaining how he kept up with the score during a Europa League win:

I was shooting Chris Nolan’s movie in LA. We were not allowed our phones on set, so I was not aware of the score. I kept going to the sneaky crew members who I knew always had their phones and kept asking them for updates. I went to my trailer for lunch and caught the last 10 minutes of the game, and my celebration was coming back to set full of energy and doing a really fantastic scene. So that was really fun.

The Spider-Man actor and the journalist were talking about Tottenham’s Europa League win, seeing as he’s a massive fan of the football team. So, I get why he was working really hard to figure out the score while on a no-phone set.

More On The Odyssey (Image credit: Universal) Christopher Nolan is directing an adaptation of The Odyssey that is set to hit theaters on July 17, 2026. Along with Tom Holland, it will also star Matt Damon, Jon Bernthal, Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, Anne Hathaway, Charlize Theron and many more.

It would seem the Marvel star didn’t have his own device present. However, he did know exactly who to talk to for info. Thankfully, some crew members had their phones and were able to give him the score. And it sounds like Nolan doesn’t totally ban technology from his productions, because Holland was able to catch the end of the match when he got back to his trailer.

Then, the team won, and he got to celebrate by going back to work with no phones. Honestly, that feels like a great day to me! Your favorite team wins, and then you get to go back to playing Telemachus in one of the most highly anticipated book-to-screen adaptations on the 2026 movie schedule ? Sounds like a fantastic time!

Now, back to this no phone rule. Nolan might be fine with folks watching his movies on a phone , because that’s just the way it goes. However, on set, they’re not allowed. But those rules can, clearly, be bent, as Holland kind of did.

When your favorite sports team is playing, you gotta do what you gotta do to get the score, and I respect Holland’s hustle. I’m also thrilled he got to catch the game at the very end from his trailer.

Overall, though, I’d assume a no-phone set is honestly quite nice. I'd guess it eliminates distractions and helps the cast and crew immerse themselves in the world they’re playing in. So, I totally get why some directors, like Christopher Nolan, implement it.

But again, sometimes you need access to the internet, and you need to ask folks with a phone what’s going on in the world outside the film set.