'Oppenheimer': Will Christopher Nolan Cross 1 Billion Dollars?

The “Barbenheimer” phenomenon continues. Greta Gerwig’s Barbie has already crossed the billion-dollar mark. Will Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer be next? On this week’s show, we celebrate both films and their lasting achievement, reinvigorating a relatively bleak summer at the box office.

Also this week, we are joined by director André Øvredal to discuss his new film “The Last Voyage of the Demeter.” Universal’s latest Dracula monster flick is a take on the Dracula mythos that heavily leans into the “monster.” Jake really loved this film. Stick around after the interview to hear his full review.

00:00:00 - Intro

00:08:47 - André Øvredal Interview (‘The Last Voyage of the Demeter’)

00:35:53 - ‘Barbie’ Crossed $1 Billion Globally

00:41:49 - Where Will ‘Oppenheimer’ Finish At The Box Office?

00:52:52 - Where Was It? Movie Game

01:07:18 - Outro

