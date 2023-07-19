Critics Have Seen Oppenheimer, And Christopher Nolan's Latest Is Seriously Blowing Them Away
There's a lot of high praise here.
It looks like this weekend is about to be a seriously epic time to be at the movies. Critics are not only praising Greta Gerwig’s Barbie, Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer is now receiving some high praise too! Whether you’re among the many signing up for Barbieheimer double features, or picking sides, first thoughts on the dramatic epic about the “father of the atomic bomb” are here. Let’s take a look.
We’ll start with CinemaBlend’s own Oppenheimer review, where Mike Reyes gave the movie a perfect five-star rating, a distinction only two other 2023 new movie releases have received thus far. He called Christopher Nolan’s latest an “intellectual horror film” fueled with tension and stakes as it tells the story of J. Robert Oppenheimer’s life across different moments in time. Check out some of Reyes’ thoughts:
Similarly, IGN gave Oppenheimer the mark of a masterpiece, with a perfect score. Siddhant Adlakha wrote this:
The critic also called it a “constant free fall” and Nolan’s “most abstract” film yet. Oppenheimer, which is the filmmaker’s twelfth directorial effort and first rated-R film in over a decade also impressed The Daily Beast’s Nick Schager. Check out what he had to say, particularly about the massive Oppenheimer cast led by Cillian Murphy:
Though, not every critic found Oppenheimer to be a flawless film. While Collider’s Ross Bonaime loved the movie overall, he spoke to perhaps one issue with the movie. In his words:
Nolan has been criticized before about how the female characters in his movies are handled, from Inception to Tenet. While Bonaime points out the problem, he does give major props to Emily Blunt and Florence Pugh in particular, for giving great performances anyway. On another note, The Guardian’s Peter Bradshaw, who gave the movie a 4 out of 5, found another blemish in Christopher Nolan’s movie, calling it out for one detail. As Bradshaw wrote:
Telling the story of the creation of the atomic bomb is obviously a very layered issue, and the movie is receiving some early criticism for not including the perspective of the Japanese people who were tragic victims of Oppenheimer’s invention. Overall, based on the first critic's reactions, those who didn’t love everything about it are still giving the movie high marks. Here’s one more remark from The Hollywood Reporter’s David Rooney:
Oppenheimer is set to hit theaters this weekend, on Friday July 21. Check it out for yourself and see how it lands with these critic reactions in mind.
