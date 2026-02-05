Jonathan Nolan Has Seen The Odyssey, And He Gave Us His Honest Review Of His Brother’s New Film

The 2026 movie schedule is filled with a vast array of exciting titles, and Christopher Nolan’s adaptation of The Odyssey is definitely shaping up to be one of them. Nolan is primed to jump into mythological territory with this latest motion picture, and early looks at the film have sparked hype (and nitpicks) from the public. While fans still have to wait several months to see the finished film, Nolan’s brother, Jonathan, has already screened it. And, luckily, the younger Nolan shared his take on the film while speaking with CinemaBlend.

Filmmakers are known to screen early cuts of their movies for friends, family and colleagues. So the notion of Jonathan Nolan having already seen his brother’s latest film does make a lot of sense. CinemaBlend just recently caught up with the Fallout producer, during which we broached the subject of the older Nolan’s highly anticipated historical epic. All in all, Jonathan didn’t hold back his feelings on the film:

I'm not working on The Odyssey. I have seen The Odyssey. It's tremendous. It's an incredible achievement…. I was fascinated by the Iliad and The Odyssey when I was younger, and I had some fun conversations with Chris about where he's taking it. It's a spectacular film.

Needless to say, Jonathan Nolan didn’t hold back when sharing his thoughts on his sibling’s movie. After we asked for further clarification regarding whether he’d seen the whole film, Nolan also said this:

I’m not sure I’m supposed to say that but, yes, it's tremendous.

That’s a ringing endorsement if there ever was one, and it makes me even more excited for The Odyssey. For those who aren’t familiar, the film is adapted from Homer’s ancient text and sees the Greek king Odysseus embark upon a perilous journey to return to his wife and son in Ithaca following the Trojan War. This film marks yet another instance of Christopher Nolan telling a story set in a different time period. Nolan has enthusiastically discussed the film, and that feeling aligns with his lifelong love of cinema, which Jonathan reflected on:

Some of my earliest memories are of Chris…. making films. He's seven — six or seven years older than me. And so, when I was two or three years old, he was already, you know — my mom had given him my dad's super eight camera, and he was already hard at work. So it's been a long journey.

Christopher Nolan has certainly come a long way and, with this latest movie, he’s testing not only himself but the boundaries of filmmaking. The Oscar winner shot this film entirely with IMAX cameras, and the president of the brand has praised Nolan for his technological approach. Also, unsurprisingly, the film (which is written by Nolan) features Matt Damon in the lead role and includes a star-studded ensemble cast including Anne Hathaway, Tom Holland, Jon Berenthal, Lupita Nyong’o, Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, Charlize Theron and more.

The first trailer for The Odyssey teases a truly epic-looking film, and I wish I could’ve been a fly on the wall when Jonathan Nolan screened it. Of course, my time to see it will come as will fans’. On that note, check out the latest movie from the older Nolan sibling when it opens in theaters on July 17, 2026.