How One Studio Exec Feels About The Odyssey's Massive Budget (Even With The Flak It's Been Taking)

The 2026 movie schedule will mark the release of yet another massive film from Christopher Nolan, The Odyssey. An adaptation of the epic poem of the same name, the film appears to be one of Nolan’s most ambitious projects, and that’s saying a lot, considering his body of work. With that, Universal Pictures invested a hefty amount of money in this big-screen epic, and a studio head honcho recently weighed in on taking such a “big swing” that’s so expensive. These comments also arrive as the film receives flak in certain circles.

How Is Universal Pictures’ Chairwoman Feeling About The Odyssey At This Point?

It’s no secret that Christopher Nolan’s films can be pricey, and that certainly seems to be the case with his latest historical epic. As noted by Variety, The Odyssey has a reported production budget of $250 million, which is a lot of cheddar. Universal Pictures head Donna Langley – who’s also the CCO of Universal Filmed Entertainment Group – discussed Nolan’s latest movie during a recent chat with the trade. Based on her comments, she has quite a bit of confidence in the notion that the studio’s investment will pay off:

The thing that Christopher Nolan represents is pure cinema. And I think what we’re seeing with audiences, and we certainly saw how they showed up for ‘Oppenheimer,’ is that there’s an audience that wants to show up for a Christopher Nolan movie and there’s an audience that wants to show up for pure cinema. And I believe it’s growing and it’s getting younger, and it wants to see big entertainment on the best screens in the world.

During her tenure at Universal, Langley has overseen development on many of the studio’s biggest theatrical successes. Jurassic World, Furious 7, Get Out and The Super Mario Bros. Movie are just a few of the box office hits that have been released since Langley’s tenure as chairwoman began in 2013. With all of that in mind, it’s fair to say the exec has certainly been around the block and appears to have a keen sense of what works and what doesn’t.

Langley was also incredibly instrumental in bringing Christopher Nolan to Universal following the end of his long-running partnership with Warner Bros. That partnership yielded Oppenheimer, which dominated at the box office alongside Barbie in 2023 and finished its run with a worldwide gross of $975.8 million. While anything could happen as far as The Odyssey goes, Langley does have reason to be hopeful about its performance due to Nolan’s high profile. She also had this to say:

While any big movie, any big swing, is a ‘risk’, this one was not a difficult yes.

Hype already seems to be building for Nolan’s latest film, as fans had some enthusiastic thoughts to share after the first Odyssey trailer dropped. Something not mentioned by Langley in her interview, though, is the fact that there are some people who’ve taken issue with the upcoming flick for a myriad of reasons.

Why Are Some People Already Critiquing The Odyssey?

Since the first official trailer for Odyssey hit the web, a portion of social media users have been chastising Christopher Nolan’s creative choices. Much of this has to do with aesthetic details such as the historical accuracy of costumes, dialects and more. There have been more than a few nitpicks and, all the while, there are seemingly those who argue that fans should take a step back and not be so critical.

This historical drama centers around Odysseus, the Greek king of Ithaca, as he tries to make his way home following the Trojan War. Christopher Nolan also penned the screenplay, and he assembled quite the cast. Leading the ensemble is Matt Damon, who’s joined by Anne Hathaway, Tom Holland, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong’o, Jon Bernthal, Charlize Theron, Zendaya and many more. Considering how much is at play here, it’s no wonder that so many eyes are currently on the film.

Of course, it can’t be said with any kind of certainty that these critiques will dissuade a significant portion of people from seeing The Odyssey. We’ll still have to wait several months to see how the film ultimately fares at the box office. In the meantime, though, I love hearing that Donna Langley has a lot of optimism regarding the movie’s reception. Check it out for yourself when it opens nationwide on July 17.