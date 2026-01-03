Everyone Thank Miles Teller's Wife For Giving Us A Top Gun: Maverick Reunion And Dance-Off Involving Glen Powell

Both Glen Powell and Miles Teller have exciting things coming on the 2026 movie schedule . However, to celebrate the new year, they threw it back to 2022 and Top Gun: Maverick. That’s right, during New Year’s, Keleigh Teller caught a Maverick cast reunion on camera, and it involved the Rooster and Hangman actors getting into a dance-off.

Capturing the energy I know I felt when I watched the “Great Balls of Fire” scene in the movie that you can stream with a Paramount+ subscription , it looked like Powell, Miles and their friends were having a blast on this trip. To make matters better, Keleigh scored this moment to a Top Gun classic, “Danger Zone.” Take a look at her TikTok:

It would seem that this video was taken on the New Year’s trip to St. Barths that the Tellers, Powell, and others, like Michelle Randolph , were on. A day before posting this clip on TikTok, Keleigh uploaded a group picture on her Instagram that featured her, Miles, Glen Powell and other famous folks, like Randolph, Alix Earle, Nina Dobrev and Chord Overstreet (who can also be seen in the video). So, it would seem that they rang in the new year in a very fun way.

Overall, I’m so here for the fact that this whole thing was described as a “Rooster and Hangman dance off.” Considering their characters were always at odds with each other (up until the end), I love a little nod to their storyline in Maverick.

I also adore how this clip reiterates how close the Top Gun cast is to this day. Miles and Powell roomed together on the carrier they filmed on, and called each other “Hangy” and “Roo.” And in the years since the movie came out, it’s been made clear that they’ve stayed close. Along with them, Lewis Pullman and Danny Ramirez are best friends , and it’s always delightful whenever the Fanboy actor hypes up the Bob performer.

Now, this has got me thinking about Top Gun 3, which does not have a script , but is being talked about. Seeing Powell and Miles back in action as Hangman and Rooster would be the best, and I’d be particularly interested to see how their relationship has evolved since the events of Maverick. I don’t know if they’re at a dance-off phase of friendship, but I’d like to think that they’re at least not enemies anymore.

All in all, this little reunion and dance off just reminded me how much I adore Top Gun: Maverick and its cast. It wound up being a fantastic moment in these actors' careers, and ever since it came out, their stars have grown exponentially.

Case-in-point, both Glen Powell and Miles Teller have been staying very busy since 2022. Take 2025 alone as an example. For Powell, he spent the year starring in the series Chad Powers (which you can watch with a Hulu subscription ) and the movie The Running Man. As for Miles, she appeared in the Apple TV film The George and the rom-com Eternity (which was named one of the best movies of 2025 by CinemaBlend).