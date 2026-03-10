Eva Mendes Rarely Makes Public Appearances With Ryan Gosling But Went Full Glam For SNL (Just In Case)

Celebrity couple Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling rarely appear together in public, but they recently did amid the latter’s press tour for his 2026 movie schedule entry, Project Hail Mary. The moment in question occurred last week on The Tonight Show, during which Gosling surprised his wife – who was present at the taping – with a birthday tribute. While Mendes appreciated the love, it seemed she also wanted to be prepared for another potential shoutout during her hubby’s latest SNL hosting job and took measures to do that.

After Gosling (45) celebrated Mendes’ 52nd birthday with Jimmy Fallon and more on The Tonight Show, his adventures in New York continued, as he hosted Saturday Night Live for the fourth time. Mendes was with her man again when he was set to take the stage at Studio 8H. Only this time, she was prepared to be brought out on stage in the event that it happened. Mendes shared a post to Instagram this week and revealed that her team gave her the full glam treatment “in case” Gosling called upon her again. Check it out:

A post shared by Eva Mendes (@evamendes) A photo posted by on

The clip shows the Girl in Progress star sitting in a chair and having hairspray applied accordingly. Mendes’ makeup also appeared done and, in her caption, she shouted out her team for getting her ready. Based on BTS glam videos that have been released by other stars in the past, it’s clear that it takes a village to prepare someone for an event. So, based on this video and Mendes’ caption, I get the impression that she really appreciated her team coming through for her.

Article continues below

Also, I applaud Mendes for taking the steps to get ready on the off chance her hubby wanted to bring her on stage for his monologue or another segment of the sketch comedy series. Gosling has proven to be a cheeky performer who’s full of surprises, as his recent appearance on The Tonight Show proved. And what a moment that was.

Ryan Gosling arrived at the Jimmy Fallon-hosted talk show in full force and, near the end of his interview, he mentioned that it was Mendes’ birthday. As part of that, he apparently ensured ahead of time that the live studio audience would be filled with teachers, as Mendes has a strong appreciation for educators. They eventually called Mendes to the stage, and she shouted out the teachers, before the marching band of the New Jersey-based North Bergen High School played “Happy Birthday” for her. Take a look:

Ryan Gosling Surprises Wife Eva Mendes w/ a Birthday Serenade, Reacts to Project Hail Mary's Reviews - YouTube Watch On

This show of affection is even sweeter considering that Eva Mendes – who’s been with Ryan Gosling for nearly 15 years and shares two daughters with him – has been hyping up his work as of late. Mendes recently celebrated Project Hail Mary with a pants-free Valentine’s Day post. Not long after that, in another Instagram post, Mendes hailed Phil Lord and Chris Miller’s sci-fi film as a “masterpiece.” After her Tonight Show tribute, she thanked the host, the crew and her hubby for making it happen.

It’s particularly sweet when couples find ways to support each other, and Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling seem to be “goals” when it comes to such gestures. Honestly, it would’ve been fun to have seen Mendes join Gosling on stage during his latest SNL appearance. Nevertheless, kudos to the actress and her team for thinking ahead in regard to a surprise shoutout.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Fans can check out Ryan Gosling’s latest work on Saturday Night Live by streaming the episode with a Peacock subscription.