I Finally Saw Companion, And Dear God Above, I Need To Talk About That Last Kill, Because I'm Traumatized

…where do I start this?

Okay, first off, there are spoilers for Companion, below, if you haven’t seen it yet.

Secondly, dear god above…this movie’s ending made me want to die in my theater seat, literally.

Alright, dramatics aside, we need to talk about this film. I was really looking forward to Companion when I first heard about it. There are so many upcoming horror movies that I’m excited about as a fan, but there’s just something about Companion that intrigued me.

The marketing campaign kept a good amount of what happened in the film a secret, with intriguing previews that lured audiences to theaters. It featured two actors that I'm a huge fan of: Sophie Thatcher of Yellowjackets cast fame and Jack Quaid of The Boys. Plus, I just really liked the vibes the trailers gave off.

After a long week, I decided to check it out. It did not disappoint, but holy hell, that final kill …is something that I need to talk about. So please, if you have not seen the film yet, beware.

(Image credit: New Line Cinema)

The Movie Itself Was Creative, With Twists I Didn’t Expect

There are some great sci-fi horror movies that have twists that you would literally never expect. Companion had a few that genuinely made me gasp, and personally, that’s hard to do for a horror lover who feels as if she sees every plot twist coming half the time.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The main draw of this film is obviously the idea of a companion bot that you can also use for sexual purposes. It’s an idea that studios have been using here and there for decades at this point, and it’s not super original, but it was the way it was presented to the general public that made Companion one of the better versions of this story. It was not campy or genuinely terrifying, and the robot is actually the victim here.

And it worked. Really well. It wasn’t just a sci-fi horror film; it was a story about agency and being in charge of your own life no matter who or what you may be, and that’s something I can love.

But man…we have to talk about that ending.

(Image credit: New Line Cinema)

The Last Kill With The Wine-Bottle Opener Was One I Never Want To See Again

I’m going to be honest with all of you and say that I enjoy a nice bottle of wine. I’m not a big drinker by any means, but my boyfriend and I enjoy the taste occasionally. We go to vineyards because we appreciate the flavors. Heck, when we visited Italy, it was practically all we drank—vino in our veins for two weeks straight.

However…I’m pretty sure that final kill during the Companion ending has scarred me from ever using that kind of wine bottle opener again.

How do you even come up with that? Out of everything you could think of, the writer behind this film decided that using a bottle opener that automatically screws into the cork of a bottle would be the best way to end Josh.

And not just that—the actual corkscrew portion of the wine-opener got stuck in his head. It whisked around in his brain like a baker trying to make sure there were no lumps left in batter. Like you were trying to make the perfect mashed potatoes and whipped it until it was smooth.

I’m sorry, but what?

Then we see blood come out of his eye, and oh god, it took everything in me not to curl up in my seat and die right there. I’m a huge horror buff. I love the best horror movies out there. But good god, I don’t think I’m going to feel the same using an automatic wine opener ever again.

(Image credit: New Line Cinema)

I Love Creative Deaths…But Man, I Think I Need A Break From Them After That

Look, I do love creative deaths, although the previous section makes it sound like I’m not a big fan. As someone who has seen all the Friday the 13th movies , all of the Halloween films or any of those big franchises, it’s nice to see a movie take a chance and not do just a normal slice-and-dice death. It’s refreshing.

But, I don’t know. There’s just something about this particular one that left a bad taste in my mouth, and I’m not sure why. It could be because I love wine and have a wine opener very similar to the one used in the movie. It could also be because maybe my grossness meter already filled up with The Substance and its gross scene towards the end.

Either way, this creative death got me thinking I should take a little break from horror, or at least from moments like this, where it literally makes me question my existence afterwards and whether or not I want to have a bottle of wine on Valentine’s Day.

Even so, I’m glad the movie has done well at the box office as someone who has literally complained that original films don’t get enough love. This deserves everything! But I could have spent the rest of my life not experiencing that final death. I think it’s time for a good rom-com. Is anyone else up for a little break?