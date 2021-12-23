Showtime's Yellowjackets Cast: Where You've Seen The Actors Before

Yellowjackets is the latest Showtime series to gain a lot of critical and fan buzz. The TV show revolves around members of a high school soccer team called the Yellowjackets. They survive a plane crash and must survive in the wilderness. Yellowjackets bounces back and forth from flashbacks of the 19 months they spent in the wilderness and the current surviving members as adults. The Yellowjackets cast includes an array of Hollywood veterans and newcomers, including Melanie Lynskey, Juliette Lewis, Christina Ricci, and Tawny Cypress.

The Yellowjackets cast is one of the most exciting aspects of the TV series because it’s thrilling to watch great performances on television. You’ve likely seen many of the Yellowjackets cast members in other projects, so let’s take a look back at some of their most well-known or best works.

Melanie Lynskey (Shauna)

As an adult, Shauna (Melanie Lynskey) has a fairly established life with her husband and daughter, but she doesn’t seem quite happy. She’s being haunted by demons of her past and present. Lynskey is one of the queens of independent films. She’s been in many well-known independent flicks, such as Happy Christmas, Hello I Must Be Going, I Don’t Feel At Home In This World Anymore, and Heavenly Creatures.

Melanie Lynskey has also appeared in plenty of cult classics like But I’m a Cheerleader, Win Win, and Ever After. She’s also been in more well-known movies such as Seeking a Friend For the End of the World, The Perks of Being a Wallflower, Coyote Ugly, and Sweet Home Alabama. Lynskey also appeared in the TV shows Two and a Half Men, Togetherness, Castle Rock, and Mrs. America. She recently appeared in Don’t Look Up.

Juliette Lewis (Natalie)

Natalie (Juliette Lewis) jumps right back into the action after leaving rehab. She was a tough teen and is now an even tougher adult. Juliette Lewis began acting at an early age, so she has decades and decades of screen credits. She appeared in many '80s and '90s classics, such as National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, Cape Fear, What’s Eating Gilbert Grape, Natural Born Killers, and From Dusk Till Dawn. Juliette Lewis’s other popular movies include Whip It, The Basketball Diaries August: Osage County, Ma, and Old School.

Juliette Lewis also appeared in the TV shows The Wonder Years, The Firm, Secrets and Lies, Camping, The Conners, Sacred Lies, I Know This Much Is True, and Wayward Pines.

Christina Ricci (Misty)

Misty (Christina Ricci) isn’t the type of person you would want to be stuck in the wilderness with, as an adult or as a teen. Christina Ricci also got her start in Hollywood at a very young age. She made her movie debut alongside Cher and Winona Ryder in Mermaids. She then went on to appear as Wednesday Addams in The Addams Family and Addams Family Values. Christina Ricci also appeared in '90s films Casper, Now and Then, Bastard Out of Carolina, The Opposite of Sex, That Darn Cat, Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas, and Sleepy Hollow.

In the 2000s and 2010s, Christina Ricci appeared in Prozac Nation, Monster, Cursed, Penelope, Black Snake Moan, Mothers and Daughters, and Distorted. Ricci also appeared in the TV shows Ally McBeal, Saving Grace, Grey’s Anatomy, The Lizzie Borden Chronicles, Z: The Beginning of Everything, and The Good Wife.

Tawny Cypress (Taissa)

Taissa (Tawny Cypress) has a loving wife and son, and she has built a successful life in politics. She seems the most far removed from what went on in the wilderness, but a dark past is never too far behind even the most seemingly well-adjusted human. Tawny Cypress is a screen and stage veteran. Her movie credits are limited but she appeared in the movies Autumn in New York, Bella, World Trade Center, Brooklyn’s Finest, and Remains.

Tawny Cypress’s TV work includes NYPD Blue, All My Children, Heroes, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Rescue Me, House of Cards, Unforgettable, Supergirl, The Blacklist, and Billions.

Warren Kole (Jeff)

Jeff (Warren Kole) is Shauna’s husband. They have a complicated relationship because they began their romance as teens, and in a less than honorable manner. Warren Kole has appeared in many of your favorite TV shows, including Third Watch, Medium, CSI: Miami, 24, Mental, The Chicago Code, The Following, Stalker, Shades of Blue, Blue Bloods, and Why Women Kill.

Kole has also appeared in the movies A Love Song for Bobby Long, Mother’s Day, Game of Assassins, and The Avengers.

Ella Purnell (Jackie)

Jackie (Ella Purnell) is Shauna’s best friend. Jackie believes she knows everything about her bestie, but may soon learn that there is a lot she doesn’t know. Ella Purnell was part of the Maleficent cast as teen Maleficent. She also played Emma Bloom i n Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children and Kate Ward in Army of the Dead. Ella Purnell also appeared in the films Never Let Me Go, Kick-Ass 2, and UFO.

She appeared in the TV shows Sweetbitter, Belgravia, Arcane, and Star Trek: Prodigy.

Samantha Hanratty (Teen Misty)

Misty as a teen (Samantha Hanratty) may be even weirder and scarier than adult Misty. She’s socially awkward but oddly skilled at survival. Many fans of the Lifetime Flowers in the Attic series may recognize Samantha Hanratty for playing Cindy in Seeds of Yesterday. Hanratty also appeared in the movies An American Girl: Chrissa Stands Strong, Jack and the Beanstalk, Moms’ Night Out, and Countdown.

Samantha Hanratty also appeared in the NBC soap opera Passions. She appeared in episodes of House, Charmed, Drake & Josh, CSI: NY, and That’s So Raven. Hanratty had recurring or series regular roles on The Suite Life of Zack & Cody, Pushing Daisies, Chosen, Salem, The Vampire Diaries, and Shameless.

Sophie Thatcher (Teen Natalie)

Natalie (Sophie Thatcher) is haunted by typical high school gossip, a bad reputation, and some family secrets. This has led to being considered a bit of a loner and outcast. Sophie Thatcher has done theater work, appearing in stage productions of Oliver, The Secret Garden, and Seussical.

She only began her TV and film career in 2015, so Thatcher only has a few screen credits so far. They include Chicago P.D, The Exorcist TV series. Chicago Med, and the movies The Tomorrow Man and Prospect.

Sophie Nélisse (Teen Shauna)

Shauna (Sophie Nélisse) seems to be in the shadow of her best friend Jackie. However, their newly (forced) living off the grid situation may allow Shauna to step into the spotlight. Sophie Nélisse appeared in the films Monsieur Lazhar and The Book Thief , both roles won her some award nomination recognition. Her movie credits also include The History of Love, Wait Till Helen Comes, The Rest of Us, Flashwood, and The Kid Detective.

Sophie Nélisse also appeared in the TV shows Mirador, Les Parent, Vertige, Demain des hommes, and Amours d’occasion.

Steven Krueger (Coach Ben Scott)

Coach Ben Scott (Steven Krueger) is the assistant coach of the Yellowjackets soccer team. He’s one of the few adults on the plane when it crashes. Many may recognize Steven Krueger for being part of The Originals cast as Josh. He also had a recurring role on Roswell: New Mexico. Steven Krueger also appeared on episodes of Cold Case, 90210, CSI; NY, The Middle, Pretty Little Liars, and Workaholics.

Krueger appeared in the TV shows Hawaii Five-O, Ryan Hansen Solves Crimes on Television, Good Trouble, and NCIS. He also appeared in the movies A Lesson in Romance, Escape Plan, Goosebumps, and Satanic.

Jasmin Savoy Brown (Teen Taissa)

Taissa (Jasmin Savoy Brown) still seems to be figuring herself out, but starting to take on more of a leadership role while the Yellowjackets are trying to survive. Jasmin Savoy Brown has appeared in episodes of The Fosters, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Grim, and Grey’s Anatomy. She may be best known for her role as Evangeline Murphy in The Leftovers.

Jasmin Savoy Brown has also had recurring or main roles in For the People, Love, Will, and Stitchers. Brown appeared in Sound of Violence and will appear in the upcoming movie Scream.

Liv Hewson (Teen Van)

Van (Liv Hewson) is another character with a bit of a tough side. She has a connection with Taissa. Liv Hewson may be best known for playing Abby in Santa Clarita Diet. Their TV work also includes Dramaworld, The Code, Top of the Lake, Marvel’s Inhumans, and Back in Very Small Business.

Liv Hewson has also appeared in the movies Before I Fall, Puzzle, Bombshell, Under My Skin, and Let it Snow.

Kevin Alves (Teen Travis)

Travis (Kelvin Alves) finds himself having to take care of his brother, navigate his complicated feelings about his father, and make sense of a new wilderness romance. Prior to acting, Alves was a professional champion figure skater. He appeared in episodes of Warehouse 13, The Expanse, Saving Hope, Two Sentence Horror Stories, Chicago Fire, and Locke & Key.

Kevin Alves also had a recurring role on Shadowhunters and Degrassi: The Next Generation.