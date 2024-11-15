After It Was Announced That Conan O'Brien Will Host The 97th Oscars, The Internet Is Giving Him All The Praise

One of the big questions surrounding all upcoming award shows is: Who will host? It’s a tough gig to lead these ceremonies, and it’s especially difficult to facilitate a show like The Oscars. However, it would appear The Academy has found the perfect person for the gig, because they’ve tapped Conan O’Brien as the host of the 97th Oscars. Obviously, fans couldn’t be more excited about this pick either.

Yep, you read that correctly. When The 97th Academy Awards air on the 2025 TV schedule , the man leading the broadcast will be beloved comedian and host, Conan O’Brien. After speculation about who would get the role following announcements that Jimmy Kimmel wouldn’t return to host and John Mulaney turned the job down , there were lots of questions about who could do it. However, they found the perfect guy, as proven by O’Brien’s announcement video below:

Conan O’Brien is officially your 97th Oscars host!Tune into the biggest night in Hollywood on Sunday, March 2nd at 7e/4p, LIVE on @ABCNetwork! #Oscars @TeamCoco @ConanOBrien pic.twitter.com/ZpsGM9LEIqNovember 15, 2024

Conan’s unforgettable Late Night moments and hilarious back-and-forths with celebrities on his podcast Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend easily show why he's a great choice for this job. Like the best Oscar hosts to come before him, I’m sure he’ll bring a perfect balance of edgy humor and sincere love for the movies.

Fans already think this is true, and I’m totally with them. Right after the podcast host was announced as the ceremony’s host, many commented about their enthusiasm, including Big Picture host Sean Fennessey who wrote on X :

Great choice. No notes.

I also have no notes, this choice is perfect. As someone who loved watching the comedian’s interviews from his Late Night years and gets a real kick out of his long-form interviews on his podcasts, I can’t wait to see that kind of energy during the award ceremony.

Considering he feels like such a natural pick for the job, I must say, I agree with @812filmreviews' reaction:

This took way too long to happen

It actually did take way too long, considering lots of commenters noted how good O’Brien did when he hosted the Emmys in 2002 and 2006. Plus, he went viral at the 2021 Emmys when he crashed Stephen Colbert’s speech , making for a fantastic and hilarious moment. We need that kind of humor and spontaneity at the Oscars, and the fans want it, as @WyattDuncan posted:

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

an actual great oscars host?!? https://t.co/2zp9FMyajp pic.twitter.com/55e7ZmohniNovember 15, 2024

From going so hard during his Hot Ones interview to being willing to clown with and rib just about anyone, Conan O’Brien brings an unpredictable and wild sense of humor. However, he’s also a consummate professional who has been working in the business for decades, and he really knows how to thrive in an environment like this.

As @merricats wrote:

AND WE WILL BE SEATED!!!!!!

You best believe I will have my live TV Hulu subscription ready to roll on March 2 at 7 p.m. ET, because there’s no way I’m missing this! Obviously, I’m excited to see what movies get honored, however, there’s no doubt that the second biggest reason I’ll be tuning in is Conan.

As BBC’s Ali Plumb noted:

The tallest Oscars host ever and I AM HERE FOR IT

Truly, we’re in for a treat next year. Conan O’Brien will likely do a magnificent job hosting the Academy Awards, and I think he’ll bring a new vibe to the show that we’ve been craving.

So, as I said, make sure you tune into The 97th Oscars on ABC or Hulu on March 2 at 7 p.m. ET. You won’t want to miss the telecast and its fantastic host, Conan O’Brien.