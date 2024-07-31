After Jimmy Kimmel And John Mulaney Turn Down Oscars 2025, There's A New Host Pick Fans Are Calling For, And I'm Here For It

One would imagine that getting the chance to host The Oscars would be a dream job for so many, but that doesn’t seem to be the case. The organizers of the award broadcast originally asked Jimmy Kimmel to reprise his hosting gig for 2025, but the late-night host declined the opportunity. A-list comedian John Mulaney was also approached about the job but also turned down the high-stakes job.

While the organizers have been striking out, fans seem to think they know the perfect Hollywood star (or should I say stars?)for the job. In a slew of comments on an Entertainment Weekly Instagram post that broke the news about Kimmel and Mulaney, fans began calling for next year’s show to be co-hosted by Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman.

The top comment on the thread with over a hundred likes is a gift of Reynolds and Jackman from the original Deadpool & Wolverine announcement video. It seemed to inspired a hoard of fans who have flooded the comments with various calls for the organizers to ask the hilarious duo to take the job.

Ask Hugh and Ryan please!! - @aydiamond7

Jackman - Reynolds 2025 - @inturiator

They could ask Ryan Reynolds & Hugh Jackman! - @shelleyj9125

Everybody knows what they want: Hugh Jackman & Ryan Gosling 😄 - @melaniebri7

As a long-time fan of The Oscars, I kind of love the idea. For one, it’s been a while since we’ve had actors host the night dedicated, in part, to their major achievements. Despite their hilarious tendencies, the two of them would bring a seriousness to the event that has been missing in recent years.

A Reynolds-Jackman co-hosting gig also makes sense from a balance standpoint since they would be able to share the responsibility and feed off of each other on the off chance the crowd becomes annoyed with the jokes. We already know they have amazing chemistry with each other — as proven by the record-breaking Deadpool & Wolverine movie in theaters now — so I can only imagine how charismatic and hilarious they’d be on stage together.

They’d also have the upper hand since Jackman has hosted the award show back in 2009. Though it’s been over a decade since he last took the stage, the Logan actor is hailed by many as one of the best hosts in the last twenty years, largely because of his impressive opening musical montage moment. He’s also hosted the Tony Awards four times, so Reynolds would be in great hands with his Marvel co-star.

If the duo does get tapped to host The Oscars, it’ll sure be an interesting night. After all, I highly doubt they’d be able to keep Reynolds out of his Deadpool suit the entire night. I, for one, would love a sketch revolving around his whipsmart, raunchy character breaking the fourth wall to roast the biggest movies of the year.