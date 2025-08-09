I Just Found Out How Much The Engagement Ring Tom Holland Bought Zendaya Cost, And Dang

Tom Holland and Zendaya’s relationship is one of the classic Hollywood stories. The two met filming for Marvel and built a relationship that is adored in many corners of the interwebs (unlike what Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalmet often get ).The two have been engaged since the holidays, and if you’ve been paying attention, you’ve probably seen the actress flashing her engagement ring a time or two at this point. Only you may not have realized at the time how much that sucker actually cost.

How Big Is Zendaya’s Ring?

As someone who works on the Internet for a living, it’s hard not to at least be casually paying attention to what celebs are up to. So, I was there when Zendaya flashed her ring at the 2025 Golden Globes and got fans talking. And I was there when Tom Holland’s dad admitted he’d gone into the proposal prepared and had asked Zendaya’s father for her hand in advance. But I somehow missed the boat on how incredible and large her ring truly is.

According to reports, Zendaya’s ring has been rumored to be at least a whopping 5 carats. It may even be exactly 5.02 carats if a woman on TikTok who alleges she has the same basic style from Jessica McCormack is accurate. That woman showed off her ring and claimed it’s the same as Zendaya's. Her ring is an East-West Cushion Diamondback Button Ring from the brand.

There is some evidence she could be correct about the style, too, as pictures of the diamond show it does have an East to West setting. However, there are some differences, and a jewelry VP told Parade it might be more of an exclusive design and be closer to 6 carats.

Either way, the ring is so exclusive, if you want to purchase it, you must make an enquiry with Jessica McCormack’s brand. Thank goodness for TikTok...

How Much Did Zendaya’s Ring Actually Cost?

The Jessica McCormack rings allegedly costs a whopping $200,000. Some additional estimates have mentioned Zendaya's ring looks a little bit more custom. If it's also larger in carat size, it could cost somewhere between $200K and $500K. The latter estimate came from a jeweler who spoke with Elle and said the price increase might come because the diamond looks to be "excellent" in quality.

Of course, every single ring is a little bit different, and Zendaya has not straight up said “this is the ring Tom Holland purchased me,” so there’s a little bit of speculation attached to this ring, it's size and it’s ultimate price tag. Still, from the pictures and the size of the diamond, it’s evident Tom Holland did not scrimp when he was deciding on a ring for the love of his life.

It's amazing the two have kept up such a lovely romance while essentially growing up together on the big screen. They’ve managed to do this while continuing to work together too, on films including the upcoming The Odyssey movie from Christopher Nolan and the next installment in the Spidey franchise (which just started production). Holland’s said studios “love it” when he and his now-fiancè come as a package deal, because they only have to pay for lodging for one.

He was joking of course, but I like to think of it a bit more sentimentally. They like each other so much they even want to spend time together at work. That's worthy of a gorgeous ring symbolizing their connection, methinks.