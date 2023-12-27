Corey Hawkins Got Emotional While Sharing Experience Of Showing His Father The Color Purple: ‘I Was Watching Him Be Healed By This Story’
The Color Purple star described a "special" moment at premiere.
Nearly 40 years following Steven Spielberg’s The Color Purple became an 11-time Academy Award-nominated film, Hollywood is revisiting the Pulitzer Prize-winning story once again with the new 2023 reimagining. Ahead of the story moving audiences in movie theaters, one of The Color Purple’s stars, Corey Hawkins, opened up about how experiencing the film alongside his father was a powerful moment for him.
When The Color Purple cast came together a day after the premiere for a press conference, which CinemaBlend was in virtual attendance for, Corey Hawkins broke down in tears when he was asked about how the movie may have been “healing” for him. Here’s what he had to say:
Hawkins, who has famously been in The Walking Dead, 24: Legacy and other music-geared roles in 2021’s In The Heights and 2015’s Straight Outta Compton, shared an impactful moment at the premiere of The Color Purple, to which he brought his father. Amidst the purple carpet glam at Los Angeles’ Academy Museum, which also had Halle Bailey going full Disney Princess for the cameras, Corey Hawkins found himself feeling all the emotions when he got to show the movie to his dad.
In The Color Purple, Corey Hawkins plays Harpo Johnson, who is the eldest son of Colman Domingo’s Mister, a farmer who abuses the film's main character. As the story goes, Harpo marries Sofia, who is played in the film by Hawkins' former classmate when they both went to Julliard, Danielle Brooks. Hawkins also said this about playing The Color Purple role:
Since the movie has first screened, The Color Purple has earned a lot of positive praise from audiences as well with people calling it “perfection,” “joyous & emotionally powerful” and “the best film of the year.” The film’s lead, Fantasia Barrino, has already earned a Golden Globe nomination for the role as well. Amidst one of the final of 2023 new movie releases coming to theaters, The Color Purple producer Oprah Winfrey shared her own moment with Hawkins’ father:
What a sweet memory Corey Hawkins now has about The Color Purple premiere! His emotional reaction to seeing the movie with his dad goes to show that there’s a lot of powerful material in the film that not only moved the actor, but will do so to many others. The Color Purple is playing in theaters now.
Sarah El-Mahmoud has been with CinemaBlend since 2018 after graduating from Cal State Fullerton with a degree in Journalism. In college, she was the Managing Editor of the award-winning college paper, The Daily Titan, where she specialized in writing/editing long-form features, profiles and arts & entertainment coverage, including her first run-in with movie reporting, with a phone interview with Guillermo del Toro for Best Picture winner, The Shape of Water. Now she's into covering YA television and movies, and plenty of horror. Word webslinger. All her writing should be read in Sarah Connor’s Terminator 2 voice over.
