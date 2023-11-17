The Color Purple Has Screened, See What People Are Saying About The Remake Of The Iconic Musical
Fantasia Barrino stars in the movie coming Christmas Day.
The Color Purple is a powerful story of a Southern Black woman in the early 1900s, originally adapted from Alice Walker’s Pulitzer Prize-winning book for a 1985 movie. That phenomenon garnered 11 Academy Award nominations, featured one of Whoopi Goldberg’s best performances (alongside Oprah Winfrey in a career-defining role, no less), and inspired a stage production that would earn just as many Tony Award nods and one win. So it’s no small feat what Fantasia Barrino and the rest of the cast of the 2023 remake of The Color Purple are doing. The upcoming film from director Blitz Bazawule has screened, and critics are hitting social media with their first reactions.
The phenomenal cast features a number of Broadway veterans, including Fantasia Barrino and Danielle Brooks, who have portrayed Celie and Sofia, respectively, on the stage. There’s no shortage of talent, with The Color Purple also starring Taraji P. Henson, Corey Hawkins from the In the Heights film adaptation and — following her turn as Ariel in the live-action remake of The Little Mermaid — Halle Bailey in another iconic role. Anticipation is high for this movie ahead of its late-year release, and Jazz Tangcay of Variety writes that the actors deliver:
Valerie Complex, meanwhile, is just one of many X users who are predicting Oscars love for multiple members of the cast, writing:
Atom posts that Fantasia Barrino and Danielle Brooks are on another level talent-wise in “one of the best ensembles ever united.” Its December 25 release is a gift indeed, the review site writes, calling the remake:
As a fan of the original movie, Rama’s Screen writes that the new rendition holds up with great music and divine performances. In the critic’s words:
More high praise is coming from CineMovie on social media, as they say The Color Purple is the best movie of the year and the best musical ever, “hands down.” Get ready to have a spiritual experience, they say, writing:
Steven Spielberg’s 1985 movie is unquestionably a classic, and it’s apparently hard for Guy at the Movies to fully embrace this remake over that film, but that doesn’t mean he’s got negative things to say about what this cast has contributed. The critic writes:
Courtney Howard agrees with others who saw an early screening that this movie belongs to the former American Idol winner and Danielle Brooks. Bring tissues, she warns, because this movie will get you. Howard posts:
Come awards night, Ryan Casselman says there are several performances worthy of recognition, but the critic predicts Danielle Brooks may be the favorite. Casselman continues:
Whether or not you’re familiar with the original movie, play or book — and Alice Walker’s novel is worth reading even after you’ve watched the movie — the critics say Blitz Bazawule’s offering is worth your time. Unfortunately for us, we’ve still got a few weeks before it hits theaters. The Color Purple is set to be released near the end of the 2023 movie calendar, on Christmas Day, Monday, December 25, so circle that date, and then check out our 2024 movie release schedule to get you started in the new year.
Mom of two and hard-core '90s kid. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
