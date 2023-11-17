The Color Purple Has Screened, See What People Are Saying About The Remake Of The Iconic Musical

The Color Purple is a powerful story of a Southern Black woman in the early 1900s, originally adapted from Alice Walker’s Pulitzer Prize-winning book for a 1985 movie. That phenomenon garnered 11 Academy Award nominations, featured one of Whoopi Goldberg’s best performances (alongside Oprah Winfrey in a career-defining role , no less), and inspired a stage production that would earn just as many Tony Award nods and one win. So it’s no small feat what Fantasia Barrino and the rest of the cast of the 2023 remake of The Color Purple are doing. The upcoming film from director Blitz Bazawule has screened, and critics are hitting social media with their first reactions.

The phenomenal cast features a number of Broadway veterans, including Fantasia Barrino and Danielle Brooks, who have portrayed Celie and Sofia, respectively, on the stage. There’s no shortage of talent, with The Color Purple also starring Taraji P. Henson, Corey Hawkins from the In the Heights film adaptation and — following her turn as Ariel in the live-action remake of The Little Mermaid — Halle Bailey in another iconic role . Anticipation is high for this movie ahead of its late-year release, and Jazz Tangcay of Variety writes that the actors deliver:

Oscars, Make room for Fantasia! This is a powerhouse performance of Celie. Blitz assembled an incredible roster of talent to pull off this stellar adaptation. Taraji P. Henson is a powerhouse and This film is perfection on every level from acting to crafts.

Valerie Complex, meanwhile, is just one of many X users who are predicting Oscars love for multiple members of the cast, writing:

The Color Purple musical is really something. It needs to be experienced in a theater. Also, Add it to the queer movies of 2023 list. Three performances bout to shake up your Oscar Ballots. This movie about to make a lot of $.

Atom posts that Fantasia Barrino and Danielle Brooks are on another level talent-wise in “one of the best ensembles ever united.” Its December 25 release is a gift indeed, the review site writes, calling the remake:

PERFECTION! An iconic classic retold with an amazing cast, one of the best ensembles ever united! The chemistry fills you up with emotion. Goes without saying it’ll sweep the Oscars. Not just another musical, it’s one of the best movies ever!

As a fan of the original movie, Rama’s Screen writes that the new rendition holds up with great music and divine performances. In the critic’s words:

THE COLOR PURPLE movie was joyous & emotionally powerful! I loved Spielberg’s old classic and now I loved this new rendition too. The songs got my feet tapping, the performances floored me. Fantasia, Taraji, Danielle & Halle Bailey were divine. My heart is full.

More high praise is coming from CineMovie on social media , as they say The Color Purple is the best movie of the year and the best musical ever, “hands down.” Get ready to have a spiritual experience, they say, writing:

The Color Purple is hands down the best film of the year and best musical ever. It’s empowering, glorious and the musical numbers are amazing. Every performance is noteworthy especially standouts like Fantasia Barrino and Danielle Brooks. I feel like I’ve been to church.

Steven Spielberg’s 1985 movie is unquestionably a classic, and it’s apparently hard for Guy at the Movies to fully embrace this remake over that film, but that doesn’t mean he’s got negative things to say about what this cast has contributed. The critic writes:

The Color Purple is a dynamic piece of art that features stirring performances from Danielle Brooks and Taraji P. Henson, led by the powerful Fantasia Barrino. I still prefer the original, but the performances and stunning visuals in this ‘bold new take’ are undeniably enchanting.

Courtney Howard agrees with others who saw an early screening that this movie belongs to the former American Idol winner and Danielle Brooks. Bring tissues, she warns, because this movie will get you. Howard posts :

The Color Purple is a rapturous musical. Powerhouses Fantasia Barrino and Danielle Brooks run away with the entire show. Gorgeous cinematography from Dan Laustsen. Beautifully textured costume design from Francine Jamison-Tanchuck. Bring tissues. It’s a tear-jerker.

Come awards night, Ryan Casselman says there are several performances worthy of recognition, but the critic predicts Danielle Brooks may be the favorite. Casselman continues:

The Color Purple has cannonballed into the Oscar race and making the biggest splash is it’s all-star cast. Taraji B. and Fantasia are both fantastic, but stealing the show is Danielle Brooks as [Sofia]. She just may be the new Best Supporting Actress frontrunner…