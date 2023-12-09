'Last Night Was A Dream': Halle Bailey Went Full Disney Princess Again For The Color Purple Premiere

As 2023 draws to a close, Halle Bailey was back on the red carpet this week for the Los Angeles premiere of the new musical adaptation of The Color Purple , and her latest look was breathtaking. The actress/singer is coming off a highlight year that had her leading the live-action The Little Mermaid cast and inspiring tons of Ariel-esque gowns . But, this week’s premiere shows that when it comes to her style once a Disney princess, always a Disney princess.

Before Halle Bailey stepped out on the purple carpet of The Color Purple premiere at the Academy Museum in Los Angeles, California, she took these glam shots of her look. It’s giving Disney Princess! Take a look:

Bailey showed off a custom dress from Off-White in a bold red, cross-halter top with ruffles for days. The actress donned matching red lips, silver and red jewelry as accents and her signature long locks streaming down her back. Halle Bailey called the premiere night “a dream” before sharing her gratitude for playing Nettie in one of the last of 2023's new movie releases . She said she “truly felt like a princess,” and it shows!

Halle Bailey found the right occasion to roll out a regal look considering she is one of the stars of the Oprah Winfrey and Steven Spielberg-produced reimagining of The Color Purple also starring the likes of Taraji P. Henson, Colman Domingo, Corey Hawkins, H.E.R. and many more. It’s not only one of this year’s upcoming book adaptations , based on Alice Walker’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel, but it also brings to life the musical version from Brenda Russell, Allee Willis and Stephen Bray.

The Color Purple (Image credit: Warner Bros.) Release Date: December 25, 2023

Directed By: Blitz Bazawule

Written By: Marcus Gardley

Starring: Fantasia Barrino, Taraji P. Henson, Danielle Brooks, Colman Domingo, Corey Hawkins, H.E.R., Ciara, Halle Bailey, Aunjanue Ellis, Jon Batiste

Rating: PG-13 for mature thematic content, sexual content, violence and language

Runtime: 140 minutes

Bailey plays the key role of young Nettie, who is the sister of the lead Celie. The sisters are African-American girls living in rural Georgia in the early 1900s. As the sisters are separated, The Color Purple tells Celie’s seminal storyline that discusses the power of strong female relationships along with racism, sexism and abuse the lead and others around her face during a distinctly troubling era for Black people.

Following its premiere, The Color Purple received a lot of early positive praise from its first audience, which was described as “perfection,” “joyous & emotionally powerful” and a movie that has “cannonballed” into the Oscars race. Current predictions on Gold Derby have the movie in contention for Best Picture along with both Danielle Brooks and Taraji P. Henson high on the list for the Best Supporting Actress category.

The Color Purple will go head-to-head with Michael Mann’s Ferrari and George Clooney’s The Boys in the Boat, when all three films are released on Christmas Day. This holiday season, Wonka is also coming out next week and the weekend before Christmas will see Aquaman 2, Anyone But You, The Iron Claw, American Fiction and Migration hit theaters. So, it's a great time to go to the movies and see wonderful performances like Halle Bailey's.