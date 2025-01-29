Could Orlando Bloom Return For The New Pirates Of The Caribbean Movie? Here’s What He Said

The Pirates of the Caribbean franchise has been one of the few live-action brands that Disney has seen success with outside of Marvel and Star Wars. However, following a fairly successful fifth outing, the film series has been in a holding pattern. Disney still insists that a new Pirates of the Caribbean is coming, but we have no idea when, or which characters will return. We’re still not expecting Johnny Depp to return, but could we see Orlando Bloom again?

Producer Jerry Bruckheimer has repeatedly stated his hope that Johnny Depp will return for the next PotC movie, despite Disney’s statements that the franchise was moving on without him. While the passage of time makes a Depp return more plausible, EW recently asked another franchise star Orlando Bloom if we would be interested in returning for the next film. He left the door open, admitting he had fun the first time around, and so he’s at least open to the possibility. Bloom said…

Listen, it was a wild and fun experience so, you know, never say never. I have a lot of respect for that experience, and Jerry, and the whole thing. But who knows? I mean, it's sort of one of those things I really haven't thought about it, really. I'm happy that I got to be a part of something that feels like it's standing the test of time, which is cool.

After not appearing in Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides. Bloom appeared in a small role in Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales. His return, and a literal one-shot cameo by Kiera Knightley, allowed the franchise to put a button on their relationship and the franchise’s major outstanding plot point.

While Bloom admits to having fun making the Pirates films, Kiera Knightley has made recent comments that making the movies were tougher for her, indicating she has zero desire to return to the franchise. Bloom appreciates his time in the movies but understands that Knightley did not, saying…

It was such a huge moment in time that is almost like… it feels almost like another lifetime now. But it certainly was unique and, you know, I’m always grateful. But I definitely understand where Keira was coming from, and she does wonderful things.… I have a lot of positive takeaways.

At this point, a return of Orlando Bloom to the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise is as possible as anything else. There have been multiple movie projects in development for the series, including one that would have starred Margot Robbie, that movie is not the one currently in development, but Bruckheimer has said that making the movie in the future is still on the table.

Bruckheimer has also indicated that a return of Johnny Depp’s Captain Jack Sparrow is also a possibility. The more time passes, the more likely it is that Disney could change its mind on not including him in the next film.

If the next Pirates movie is a direct sequel to the last one or is even simply set in the same universe, then roles for Depp and/or Bloom are at least possible. The next film could also just as easily be a full franchise reboot, however. We’ll just have to wait and see what happens, whenever it happens.