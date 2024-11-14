‘Couldn’t Hurt The Princess Of Genovia’ Knicks Fans Have All The Jokes After OG Anunoby Crashed Into Anne Hathaway During A Game

Sitting courtside at an NBA game is a fantastic experience, but it's also incredibly expensive. This is often why players get star-struck by celebrities, because they're the ones who can afford to sit in those sought-after seats. On the heels of us reporting on RJ Barrett calling out Nikolaj Coster-Waldau at a game, New York Knicks player OG Anunoby had a funny close encounter with the iconic Anne Hathaway. The moment was so hilarious, in fact, that Knicks fans are now letting the jokes fly left and right about it.

For those who missed it, the meeting happened Wednesday during the Chicago Bulls' stunning victory over the Knicks. Understandably, fewer Knicks fans want to talk about that, but readers will get why they're so obsessed with this moment where Anunoby met Hathaway after watching the clip below:

I'm used to Anne Hathaway serving stunning Audrey Hepburn vibes on the red carpet, but she caught me off guard wearing that gorgeous jewelry at that Knicks game. If she could afford such a fancy necklace, she would likely be unbothered by the fact that OG Anunoby knocked all that popcorn on the floor in front of her. Concessions aren't cheap, but considering she will be in another Christopher Nolan movie, I think she has the money to cover it.

There was no shortage of reactions to the moment on X, as Knicks fans had all sorts of takes on the exchange. Here's the gist of what's being said, and who would've thought there'd be so many takes to such a quick moment?

Catwoman aint shook.. She wouldve evaded easily.. - @NikoJHova

I would’ve almost crashed too if I saw Anne Hathaway - @Br0nToLA23

OG knew he couldn’t hurt the princess of Genovia - @statdefender

You ladies alright ahh play - @barsstoolcfb

Bro def took his time getting back - @CrowsNets

I want to add that I can't help but feel bad for her son, Jack, who looked stunned that he had lost the popcorn and shocked that he was so close to an NBA player. I'm sure it's an instance he won't soon forget, and it seems like fans are in the same boat.

Anne Hathaway appearing courtside at New York Knicks games isn't something I see too often, but a few celebrities show up and make frequent appearances. Director Spike Lee is almost always sitting courtside for a Knicks home game. I've also seen actor Ben Stiller and comedian Chris Rock quite a bit over the years. They have undoubtedly interacted with players, but perhaps not in the same way OG Anunoby and Anne Hathaway did.

This exchange has the same vibe as when Emma Stone said goodbye to a Phoenix Suns player and the rest of the team started getting all excited. In fairness, with the average age range of NBA players spanning from the younger side of Millenials to Gen-Z, a good deal of them grew up watching stars like Anne Hathaway in movies. For example, The Princess Diaries 2 turned 20 this year, and I apologize if that makes any older readers feel ancient.

The NBA season is underway, and CinemaBlend is always looking for funny moments where Hollywood crosses over with the league. Meanwhile, for those who now have a hankering for more of Anne Hathaway, check out our ranked list of her best movies and keep an eye on the 2025 movie schedule for her upcoming projects.