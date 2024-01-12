Emma Stone Said Goodbye To A Phoenix Suns Player Before Leaving NBA Game, And The Rest Of The Team Was Stunned

Fresh off her Golden Globes win for the movie Poor Things (see our review here), Emma Stone is taking a break from award season. The A-lister was spotted at a Phoenix Suns game recently, and her presence was shocking even for the players involved. All-star Bradley Beal and others couldn't believe it when the star allegedly acknowledged teammate Grayson Allen on her way out of the arena, and the video is hilarious.

In the final minutes of the Suns defeating the Los Angeles Lakers, Emma Stone made her way to the exit to, as we would say in the sports world, "beat the traffic" before the game's official end. Check out the video of her passing by the Phoenix Suns' bench and the shocked reaction of Bradley Beal when he sees her supposedly acknowledge Grayson Allen (via Barstool Sports):

Emma Stone saying goodbye to Grayson Allen??We were unfamiliar with your gamepic.twitter.com/czhotMroDoJanuary 12, 2024 See more

It is worth noting that there is some online debate amongst fans which Phoenix Suns player Emma Stone actually acknowledged. Some believe she's talking to fifth-year player Grayson Allen, which would be a pretty big surprise, but others think she's waving to all-star and team leader next to him, Devin Booker.

While we don't know one way or another, it's worth noting that Devin Booker definitely has more recognizability in the celebrity circles than Grayson Allen. Booker dated Kendall Jenner, but the two had problems after the dreaded Kardashian curse reportedly affected the Phoenix Suns. The couple broke up, and it's heavily speculated Jenner is currently seeing actor Timothée Chalamet.

My personal opinion is that it's entirely feasible that Emma Stone was talking to either athlete. The actress is a native of Scottsdale, Arizona, and therefore, might follow the team more than readers are aware of. In my mind, it would be more shocking to Bradley Beal if she acknowledged Grayson Allen over Devin Booker, but he might've just been shocked in general to see Stone so soon after her playful shading of Taylor Swift.

And for those about to speculate Emma Stone is in a relationship with one of the players on the Phoenix Suns, let's pump the brakes. She's still married to her husband, Dave McCary, and has attended sporting events with him in the past. The couple went viral for being booed at a baseball game in 2022, which may be an even funnier viral moment than this latest one.

While Emma Stone chills at NBA games, the world is still waiting to stream Poor Things with a Hulu subscription. There's no word yet as to when the award-winning movie will be available to stream at this time, but I would keep an eye peeled as we head further into the award show season. I know that I'm rooting for Stone to win her first Oscar since 2017, but we shall see if her performance is enough to get her the honor. If the Academy's reaction was anything like Bradley Beal's reaction to seeing her acknowledge one of his teammates, she's got this in the bag.