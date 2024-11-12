Anne Hathaway Just Wore A Stunning Sheer Jumpsuit, And The Look’s Giving Me Audrey Hepburn Vibes (Again)

When Anne Hathaway isn’t starring in some of the best romantic comedies of all time or promoting a film on the 2024 movie schedule , she’s busy channeling old Hollywood glamour with a modern twist—and her latest social media post is a perfect example. The ever-quotable The Devil Wears Prada actress shared a series of stunning photos, instantly bringing to mind the vibes of one of Hollywood's most famous “it girls ,” Audrey Hepburn.

The Les Misérables star recently posted a series of black-and-white shots on Instagram . Although her outfit—a bold, sheer lace bodysuit—isn’t necessarily something you’d find in Hepburn’s wardrobe, Hathaway’s styling and presence evoke the classic, sophisticated spirit of the Breakfast at Tiffany's icon most snazzy- dressed characters . The photos show the Interstellar actress reclining in a dramatic pose, with her makeup and hairstyle taking center stage. Her dark, winged eyeliner, perfectly sculpted brows, and what we can assume is an iconic red lip (judging by the dark contrast) feel like an elegant nod to the timeless beauty look associated with the Sabrina star.

The outfit itself is daring and modern, blending delicate lace with a form-fitting silhouette that is very bold. The Love & Other Drugs star’s confidence in the ensemble is palpable, and while the look pushes boundaries with its sheer fabric and intricate detailing, it’s her understated elegance and poise that anchor it, balancing the edginess with a touch of old-school glam.

This isn’t the first time Hathaway has channeled the My Fair Lady legend. In fact, she’s made direct callbacks to Hepburn’s iconic style in previous high-profile moments. In a 2010 Vogue cover shoot, the Mother’s Instinct actress appeared in a spread styled to evoke Hepburn’s unmistakable elegance, complete with retro glamour and classic silhouettes. More recently, her head-turning, princess-inspired ensemble at a Bulgari event in Rome earlier this year seemed to nod to Hepburn’s classic look in Roman Holiday . Designer Zac Posen, who created the Eileen performer’s custom look, even cited Hepburn’s Princess Anne character as a direct influence, bridging that line between royalty and everyday sophistication.

Anne Hathaway has long shown she can seamlessly blend timeless elegance with fresh, daring choices. From her Princess Diaries roots to high-fashion editorial spreads and red carpet appearances, her ability to channel vintage style while making it her own has cemented her as a modern-day style icon.

For those who can’t get enough of the 42-year-old Dark Knight Rises actress’s modern takes on classic Hollywood glam, this latest ensemble is just another example of how she continues to dazzle and keep us all hooked. Audrey Hepburn would undoubtedly approve.

While some find it easy to hate on Anne Hathaway , she is easily one of our most distinguished acting talents, and it's worth revisiting some of Hathaway's best movies , especially if you need a reminder of why she is an absolute icon. As for new movies, her latest flick The Idea of You is available to stream with an Amazon Prime subscription . Also, check out our schedule of upcoming 2025 movies to see what the beauty icon and A-list talent has coming to theaters in the new year.