Kylie Jenner Was Back At The Knicks Game Last Night, And Superstitious Fans Are All Making The Same Comment

The NBA Eastern Conference Finals have shaped up to be the highlight of the 2025 playoffs, with the Indiana Pacers and New York Knicks battling back and forth in a heated and competitive series. The drama has bled outside of the court as well, with Pat McAfee feuding with Ben Stiller, and Indiana-native John Mellencamp getting into the mix. With all eyes on celebs, I suppose it was only a matter of time before Kylie Jenner got involved, and she's now being tied to the Knickerbockers' success.

Jenner isn't particularly attached to New York City or its sports teams, but her boyfriend Timothée Chalamet very much is. It's possible she's become a Knicks fan during their two-year relationship, but not so much that she's been spotted with him at games when this series is on the road. Now, superstitious fans are thinking that should change, after picking up on a recurring theme during this playoff run.

Knicks Fans Think Kylie Jenner Is A Good Luck Charm

For once, it seems like fans are crediting someone tied to the Kardashian and Jenner family to a team's success, rather than the "curse" that plagues basketball teams. In fairness, Kylie Jenner isn't dating anyone on the team like her sisters have in the past, and as @bballforever_ pointed out, the Knicks are winning when she shows up:

The Knicks are 2-0 when Kylie Jenner attends this playoffs

So, for the Knicks to win this series, it seems like some fans think she needs to get on a flight to Indianapolis on Saturday to see the New York team face the Indiana Pacers.

@mikhaoa39202 also noted that Jenner is impacted by the New York Knicks' success, and it's kind of hilarious:

It's cute and funny #TimothéeChalamet taking no chances Kylie is a lucky charm and he's gonna drag her from LA to every Knicks game if possible their all courtside making out videos Kylie reposted the video said I don't get laid unless Knicks win HILARIOUS COUPLE 🤣🤣🤣

That being said, Kylie Jenner has yet to show her face in Indianapolis during the Eastern Conference Finals. With the Indiana Pacers just one win away from eliminating the New York Knicks and advancing to the NBA Finals, some are saying she needs to make the trip to even up the series and bring it to Game 7 back at Madison Square Garden in New York:

Kylie Jenner needs to make the trip to Indiana with Timothée Chalamet for the Knicks' sake. - @ theScoreBet

@KylieJenner take a quick trip to Indiana PLEASE, the city needs you 🙏🏽 - @Mikes_Hard

It is worth noting that while the New York Knicks are 2-0 when Kylie Jenner is in the building, only one of those wins happened against the Indiana Pacers. The Knicks managed to win Game 3 against the Pacers, and it was specifically noted that Kylie wasn't in attendance during that game:

kylie drew the line at going to indianapolis huh…can’t really blame her https://t.co/9iwarRaQm5May 26, 2025

Will Kylie Jenner go to Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals just because a few fans on X said to? Probably not. Will she go to support her boyfriend and the public perception they have as a power couple? I guess we'll have to wait and see. I can't say the Indiana crowd will roll out the red carpet for these two Knicks fans, especially with so much on the line for the Pacers.

Game 6 of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals will air on the 2025 TV schedule on TNT this Saturday, May 31st, at 8:00 p.m. ET. The winner of this series will go on to face the Oklahoma City Thunder in the NBA Finals, so hopefully, the best team with the odds of beating them makes it through.