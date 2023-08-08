Critics Have Seen Gran Turismo, Here’s What They Think Of David Harbour’s New Movie
The movie based on the popular Gran Turismo video game franchise has been screened. Here's what critics think.
Gran Turismo may be one of the more creative of the upcoming video game movies we're going to see because. While the film shares its title with a popular PlayStation franchise, and the game itself features prominently, the movie isn’t about telling a story from the game. Instead, it's essentially a classic sports movie, based on real events inspired by the game. It’s a tactic most other video games won’t be able to replicate, which may be a shame, as it looks like Gran Turismo may be on to something.
Critics have seen Gran Turismo, which opens in theaters wide later this month, and for the most part, they seem to be quite impressed with the film. CinemaBlend’s own Mike Reyes has seen the movie and in his Gran Turismo review he gives the movie four stars, saying…
Gran Turismo is a racing video game that attempts to be as close to reality as possible, with real cars that handle accurately on real tracks. Gran Turismo the movie tells the true story of one young man (Archie Madekwe) whose skill at the game gave him an opportunity to race in reality. The Gran Turismo cast is quite impressive, including David Harbour, Orlando Bloom, and Djimon Hounsou. It’s perhaps an unusual premise for a movie, but in the end, as Next Best Picture believes, it works…
Director Neil Blomkamp, director of District 9 and Elysium may seem like an unusual choice to direct a movie inspired by a video game, despite the fact that he very nearly directed a Halo film. However, Blomkamp’s skills are being praised by most critics, with Variety calling Gran Turismo his best film yet…
Gran Turismo is a movie based on a game, and as such one expects that the film will try to inject some of that feeling from the games into the movie in some fashion. Since, at its core, Gran Turismo is a racing movie, this is where the film tries to appeal to those fans of the game, with a style that may appeal to all those with similar racing dreams. As ComingSoon says…
While there are a lot of critics singing the praises of Gran Turismo, that’s not to say everybody is completely won over by it. The Wrap critic Kristen Lopez gives the movie ultimately a positive review, but simply because it qualifies as a better than average racing movie, saying…
At its core, Gran Turismo is a “sports movie” more than it is a “video game movie” and while many critics seem to see it as a good version of that, not everybody does. Slashfilm clearly feels Gran Turismo fails as both a classic sports drama and a video game movies, saying…
It will be interesting to see how audiences react to Gran Turismo, its concept may not attract a lot of fans of the video game franchise due to the fact that the game itself is only where the movie starts. However, fans of inspirational underdog sports movies, even those that never touch video games, may find what they’re looking for here. Gran Turismo opens in theaters on August 25.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
CinemaBlend’s resident theme park junkie and amateur Disney historian. Armchair Imagineer. Epcot Stan. Future Club 33 Member.
Most Popular
By Laura Hurley
By Mick Joest
By Mike Reyes
By Laura Hurley
By Mick Joest
By Megan Behnke
By Mike Reyes