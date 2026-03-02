Jenna Ortega And Gwyneth Paltrow Both Rocked Plunging Necklines At The Actor Awards, And I Can’t Decide Which Is More Stunning

Plenty of awards were handed out Sunday night, as the Actor Awards (previously the SAG Awards) streamed live with a Netflix subscription, and those who tuned in were also treated to quite the fashion show as well, with the honorees giving their interpretations of the night’s theme, “Reimagining Hollywood Glamour from the ’20s and ’30s.” Jenna Ortega and Gwyneth Paltrow were thinking along the same lines, as both hit the red carpet in gorgeous lacy gowns with plunging necklines, and I can’t decide which dress I like better.

Let’s start with Jenna Ortega, who was nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series for Wednesday. She and stylist Enrique Melendez simply don’t miss, and I’m obsessed with this delicate-looking slip dress from Christian Cowan. The cream-colored gown was trimmed with lace at the neckline, which plunged down to her belly button, as you can see below:

(Image credit: Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

The dress was intentionally distressed, with holes allowing skin to peek through around her midriff and fraying along the hemline. The textured edges continued up the thigh-high slit, which showed Jenna Ortega’s light gray stockings underneath that underscored the piece’s lingerie aesthetic.

In a seeming nod to her character on one of Netflix’s most bingeworthy series, Jenna Ortega incorporated touches of black throughout the ensemble, including a choker with black cord falling down her sides, open-toe platform heels and a black manicure. Her glam featured a dark red lip and smoky eye, while she wore her hair down with a glamorous-looking side-part.

Gwyneth Paltrow, meanwhile, also chose a lingerie-inspired plunging lace neckline, though color-wise she went in the opposite direction of Jenna Ortega and wore black. The dress was semi-sheer down past Paltrow’s hips, before flaring out at the thighs into a calf-length sparkling ballgown. Check out her look:

(Image credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

She added a subtle pop of color with vintage turquoise earrings and burgundy nails, and her hair was done up in a bun. I can’t decide if I like this ensemble more, or Jenna Ortega’s, but the best part is that nobody has to choose! The actresses may have interpreted the evening’s theme in similar ways, but they each shined in their own spotlights.

Gwyneth Paltrow has been wearing a lot of sheer lately, including the pretty-in-pink number she sported when she reunited with Kate Hudson to accept a film festival honor.

Gwyneth Paltrow wasn’t nominated for an individual Actor Award on Sunday but she did present a trophy, and she was there in support of Marty Supreme, sitting alongside Timothée Chalamet, Odessa A'zion and other cast members. However, the sports drama was shut out of winnings, largely because of how much love Sinners got.

Marty Supreme will have another shot soon, though, as it’s nominated for several Academy Awards. We’ll definitely be tuning in to see who takes home the hardware — and, of course, to see what all of the stars are wearing! — when the Oscars hit the 2026 TV schedule live starting at 7 p.m. ET Sunday, March 15, on ABC.