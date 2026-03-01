I Didn’t Expect Jennifer Garner’s Cringe Story About How 13 Going On 30 Led To Some ‘Tortured Years’ For Her Kids

There’s no doubt that 13 Going on 30 is one of the funniest family-friendly rom-coms to watch. Even over 20 years after its release, the film remains a beloved classic (and a prime example of how to be “thirty, flirty and thriving”). Despite the continued love the film gets, the children of its star, Jennifer Garner, have had a very different shared experience with the fantasy flick. Garner recently explained how her movie led to some “tortured years” for the kids.

Garner previously said filming 13 Going on 30 was one of the “happiest” parts of her life, which I can totally understand. However, she recently revealed on Not Gonna Lie with Kylie Kelce that she actually hadn’t seen her iconic movie since its 2004 premiere and could use a rewatch. On the other hand, that can't be said for her children, who've had to screen the film under some less-than-ideal circumstances. Garner said:

They went through some tortured years where they were turning 13. And [13 Going on 30] was showing up at birthday parties a lot or sleepovers, and the parents thought, ‘Oh, this will be a fun thing.’ My kids were, first of all, mortified. And second of all, so upset to see me sad, so upset to see me being in love, and, also, it's just so cringe.

I would've never expected a movie as warm and funny as 13 Going on 30 could have led to such awkwardness for Jennifer Garner’s kids! However, at the same time, I get the feelings held by the now-not-so-little-kids - Violet (20), Seraphina (17) and Samuel (13) - who Garner shares with ex-husband Ben Affleck.

Part of the fun of being at a sleepover is having a bit of freedom away from one's parents. So, if I were to have to watch my mother in a movie during a sleepover, that'd probably be a record-scratch moment for me as well.

Someone could argue that 13 Going on 30 is one of Jennifer Garner’s best movies , as she perfectly plays teen-turned-adult Jenna Rink in the film. There are also plenty of great moments in the movie, such as when Jenna and Mark Ruffalo's Matty lead a performance of the Thriller dance. Of course, the romantic and comedic bits also hit. Nevertheless, as Garner further explained, he kids had visceral reactions to any screenings of the Gary Winick-helmed film:

I got a couple of calls from sleepovers, like, ‘I think I have a headache.’ I’m like, ‘A headache? You’ve never had a headache, but you need me to get you? OK.’

As wild as it may seem that Garner's kids wouldn't be keen on watching one of her signature films, it actually tracks based on other comments she's shared. The Valentine's Day actress previously explained that her kids prefer watching their dad’s movies to hers, as they prefer to avoid watching their mom be sad or fall in love on screen. I'd imagine it has to be an interesting experience for young children to watch their actor parents on screen, and this recent anecdote from Garner seems to illustrate that very point.

It's my hope that it's at least somewhat easier for Jennifer Garner's kids to watch 13 Going on 30 now. Regardless of whether they can do so no with ease or not, I can say that I'll personally continue to watch the movie for years to come.