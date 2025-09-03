Hallelujah, 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple's First Trailer Gives Us More Of Jack O'Connell's Jimmy Cult And Tons Of Violent Chaos

Soon after the 2026 movie schedule kicks off in earnest, audiences will be made privy to what looks like one of the more horrifying, disturbing, and Jimmy-tastic films of the whole year. Of course I'm speaking of the impending sequel to the 2025 box office and critical smash 28 Years Later, now boasting a Bone Temple subtitle and a lot more blonde wigs. The very first trailer for the upcoming horror movie has arrived, and it's filled with fire, feral growling and more than just a hint of unhinged violence.

While it'd be easy to get lost in the visuals of the new trailer without actually gleaning any relevant story information from it, the stakes are indeed set up well for 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple. Fans can expect to see a bizarro showdown between Jack O'Connell's hyper-violeng Jimmy cult (now with Alfie Williams' Spike amongst its file and rank) and Ralph Fiennes' iodine-tinged Dr. Kelson, who of course boasts a not-so-secret weapon: the dong-swinging Alpha dubbed Samson (as portrayed with prosthetics-enhanced mania by Chi Lewis-Parry).

I cannot wait to see more from O'Connell's offbeat and anarchic group, as led by his gold-adorning Sir Jimmy Crystal, given how little audiences witnessed from them in the first film, intentionally of course. The group will indeed thrive more in the Nia DaCosta-directed sequel.

Speaking with Rolling Stone, O'Connell gave a solid tease for audiences, pointing to the idea that the Jimmies may actually be worse than those infected with the Virus. As he put it:

This film is the weird, deranged cousin to 28 Years Later, who you might be a bit ashamed of because they have weird, questionable interests. We see how much nature is the unstoppable force at the end of the day. Nature prevails. The world will take its natural course with or without humans. But I don’t think the infected are purely antagonists in our film. It definitely will make you consider that.

I know I'm already worried heavily about Spike getting lost within this group's fucked-up sensibilities, sitting there looking all worried while everyone else around him is cackling like mad chickens.

I have little trouble believing that Fiennes' nutty-but-lucid Dr. Kelson is worlds more morally sound and humanistic than any of the Jimmies, except for maybe Spike. So if we find out that he has a unique approach to turning feral monsters into order-followers, I won't be too surprised. (Nor will I be when that approach comes back to bite him, literally or not, on the ass.)

While we can't speak to the amount of fake nudity that'll be on display here, we do know that Nia DaCosta requested screenwriter Alex Garland add more and more infected to the narrative for her to play around with. So there will be plenty of howling, screeching, running, panting, sweating, spitting, flopping, bopping, twisting...wait, that's too many things.

28 Years Later: The Bone Temple will unleash its madness into theaters on January 16, 2026, so don't get caught in a global apocalypse before it gets here.